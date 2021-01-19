FP Studio

Dell’s Inspiron range continues to inspire even after a long innings. Featuring laptops across price points, usability and best-in-class tech, the Inspiron range is suited for all kinds of users, be it for mainstream usage, professional use or even casual use.

Keeping this in mind, we picked the best laptops from Dell’s Inspiron range so you can have a dekko at their top features before picking up one (or more!) for yourself. As an added bonus, these Inspiron range of laptops are proudly Made in India using best materials and quality standards.

Here are the best features of the Inspiron 5402, Inspiron 5509 and Inspiron 7501 laptops.

Inspiron 7501

Powerhouse Performer – Created for professionals, the Inspiron 7501 features the Intel H-Class 10th Gen processors to deliver a powerhouse performance every time you sit to work on it. Available in i5 and i7 variants, the processor supports 8MB cache up to 4.5 GHz with up to 16GB RAM – all of which works in tandem to let you focus on your work, however heavy-duty it might be.

Superior Graphics – The Inspiron 7501 has an FHD (screen and runs on the feature-packed NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti graphics card to deliver stunning visuals at all times.

Stay Cool – Dual-fans and dual-heat pipes work in tandem to keep the laptop running smoothly by dissipating heat away and letting you focus on your work.

Solid Built – Made completely of aluminium, the Inspiron 7501 feels sturdy and premium at the same time.

No Zoom Malfunctions – With Webcam Privacy Shutter, you can be assured that there won’t be any unintended Zoom faux pas, saving your reputation and dignity at all times!

Inspiron 5402 and Inspiron 5509

Same Same But Different - The basics first. The Inspiron 5402 features a 14-inch screen while the 5509 has a 15.6-inch screen. Apart from this, the Inspiron 5402 has 220 nits display while the Inspiron 5509 features 300 nits display. The Inspiron 5402 is also a much lighter laptop, making it ideal to carry around.

11th Gen Intel Processors - The most notable thing about both the laptops is that they feature the latest 11th Gen Intel Processors that has been improved by leaps and bounds from the previous generation. They also make these laptops future-proof.

Intel Iris XE Graphics – The graphics card on the Inspiron 5402 and Inspiron 5509 makes them almost as good as any other gaming laptop from previous generations. In particular, the Intel Iris XE graphics card has shown it can bridge the gap between performance and gaming laptops to almost nothing. Other variants include the noteworthy NVIDIA GeForce MX 330 and MX350 graphics cards. Fast graphics and fast processor already make the double bill tempting enough to hit the buy button.

Rocking Display – With 72% sRGB that provides brighter display compared to other laptops. They also come with a 3-sided narrow border with a reduced 4th side making it the perfect device for both work and play.

Lightweight – Despite carrying all the latest features, even the heaviest laptop in this Inspiron range does not weigh more than 1.74kg. The 14-inch Inspiron 5402, in fact, weighs just 1.43kg. Yup, the days of bulky laptops, especially with 15.6-inch displays, are finally over.

Unbelievable Prices – If you thought latest tech would mean that the prices are beyond your budget, wait till you hear just how reasonable both the Inspiron 5402 and Inspiron 5509 are. The Inspiron 14 5402 range starts from INR 59,989.99 and goes up to INR 80,989.98, depending on the processor and graphics card chosen. The Inspiron 15 5509 range starts from INR 46,989.98 and goes up to INR 83,989.98 depending on the configuration chosen.

Common Features

Adaptive Thermals – All the three variants have some common features that are Dell-exclusive and enhance the laptop experience by many notches. The Adaptive Thermals for example, which allows the system to understand whether it’s placed on a desk, your hands or your lap so as to adjust the heat profile accordingly.

ExpressCharge – This Dell-exclusive feature allows you to go from no battery power to 80% charge with just an hour’s worth of charging. Saying goodbye to charger anxiety is now a real possibility.

Bigger Keypad – The Inspiron laptop trio features a backlit keyboard that comes with a 9.5% larger touchpad compared to previous models to provide an optimal typing experience at all times.

Lid-Open Sensor – These can also be opened with just one hand, thanks to its lid-open sensor that turns on the laptop even when its shut off. This also allows you open any of these laptops with just one hand.

Cashback Offers On Dell.com – Not only do you get a seamless buying experience if you buy from Dell.com directly, you also get extra cashback on your purchase of any of these Inspiron laptops. There are additional cashback on UPI, Axis Bank and Yes Bank credit cards up to INR 20,000. Customers can avail instant cashback of INR 1000 on UPI payment or 10% cashback on using Axis Bank or Yes Bank credit cards.

