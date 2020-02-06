Thursday, February 06, 2020Back to

IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Texas AG says break-up, all other remedies on the table in Google probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading a multistate investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google unit, said on Wednesday he has not taken any possible punishment off the table, including breaking up the search and advertising giant. Google - along with Facebook Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc - are under a series of probes into allegations that the tech behemoths use their clout to defend their market share or expand into adjacent markets


ReutersFeb 06, 2020 01:15:49 IST

Texas AG says break-up, all other remedies on the table in Google probe

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who is leading a multistate investigation into Alphabet Inc's Google unit, said on Wednesday he has not taken any possible punishment off the table, including breaking up the search and advertising giant.

Google - along with Facebook Inc , Amazon.com Inc and Apple Inc - are under a series of probes into allegations that the tech behemoths use their clout to defend their market share or expand into adjacent markets.

"I'm literally open to doing what works. I would look at any remedy as a possible solution," said Paxton. "I'm not going to say I prefer one remedy over another when I don't even know fully what the problem is. I want this to benefit the most number of consumers."

Paxton was among several attorneys general at the Justice Department on Tuesday to meet officials at the agency to coordinate federal and state efforts.

Asked if a potential breakup was in the cards, Paxton said: "Everything is on the table. It's kind of up to them to take stuff off the table."

"Most people are just not aware of Google's dominance. Everyone thinks that the internet's free," he added. "The pricing reflects the fact that there's only one player."

Paxton's team is fighting Google in court over hiring conditions for two consultants that Texas wants on its team. Google wants them to be barred from working for the company's rivals for a year after their work with Texas ends.

Paxton said he would like the probe to end quickly. Asked how Google could make that happen, he said, "Cooperate? Tell their story? Tell a story that makes sense?"

Google has been cooperating, the company said in a statement. "We have been working constructively with the Texas attorney general and have produced a substantial volume of information in response to his inquiry even as we seek assurances that our confidential business information won't be shared with competitors or vocal complainants."The Justice Department said in late July it was opening a broad antitrust investigation of the big digital firms. Attorney General Bill Barr has since said he would like the probe completed by the end of the year.

The companies have come under fire from both ends of the political spectrum. U.S. President Donald Trump has criticized the companies and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders have called for the break-up of Amazon and Facebook.

(Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Richard Chang)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump

Jan 31, 2020
Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump
Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Newstracker

Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020
Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Newstracker

Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Jan 31, 2020
Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Newstracker

Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Jan 31, 2020
Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Newstracker

Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Jan 31, 2020
EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Newstracker

EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Jan 31, 2020

science

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020
Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020