Indo-Asian News Service 21 September, 2018 13:51 IST

Tesla's vice president of global supply management Liam O' Connor resigns

Liam O' Connor is the latest high-ranking Tesla employee to exit the company amid a rough year.

Electric car maker Tesla's vice president of global supply management Liam O' Connor has resigned from the company.

His exit comes after other positions were recently vacated, including those of chief accounting officer, head of human resources and head of communications.

"O'Connor, who joined Tesla from Apple in 2015, is the latest high-ranking Tesla employee to exit the company amid a tumultuous year.

A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing. Image: Reuters

"Chief Accounting Officer Dave Morton resigned after about a month on the job there, while the company's prior HR boss Gaby Toledano said she would not return after her earlier reported leave of absence," CNBC reported on Friday.

This comes at a time when the electric car maker has confirmed that it is under probe by the US Department of Justice (DOJ) over its Chairman and CEO Elon Musk's announcement of talking the company private.

However, it's not clear what the Justice Department is investigating.

At least 42 executives have left the electric car-maker in 2018, according to a tracker maintained by Tesla short-seller Jim Chanos.

The company laid off almost 9 percent of its workforce in June

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


