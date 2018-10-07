Sunday, October 07, 2018 Back to
Indo-Asian News Service 07 October, 2018 14:01 IST

Tesla's referral programme gives you a chance to send a photo into deep space

Tesla owners who have four qualifying referrals get priority access to vehicle software updates.

Want to send your photo to space? Tesla's new referral programme rewards owners by sending an image of their choice "etched in glass" to deep space, the media reported.

According to a Daily Mail report, Tesla customers who encourage their friends and family to purchase Model S, Model X, Model 3 and solar products using their referral code are set to receive rewards.

A charging station for electric-powered Tesla cars. Image: Reuters

The rewards involves Tesla laser-etching any photo of the owner's choice that would be sent into deep space.

The photos will be sent as part of the "Launch Your Photo into Deep Space Orbit" reward on SpaceX rockets.

Owners wanting to send their photos to space will need to upload the desired snap onto the Tesla mobile app before December, the report said.

"Tesla owners can refer someone to buy a Tesla and get any image they want laser etched in glass and sent to deep space for millions of years," Elon Musk tweeted late on Friday.

Tesla owners who have four qualifying referrals would get priority access to vehicle software updates and those with more than one car will have priority access to software updates.

If owners have two referrals they get a matte black Wall Connector with an etch of Musk's signature.

Users with three referrals can have a Model S or Model X for one week, or if they don't want to use the reward, they can give it to a friend, the Daily Mail reported.

Each week, a random winner from the referral programme will be selected to race an electric semi truck around the Tesla test track.

Those with five referrals will get a VIP invitation, with a plus one, to a future Tesla unveiling event.

