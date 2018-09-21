Friday, September 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 21 September, 2018 15:18 IST

Tesla's Model 3 rated 5-star by US auto safety agency amid controversies

Tesla’s Model X and Model S have both received the top rating in the past.

Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan has been awarded a five-star rating by the US auto safety agency NHTSA in tests that are standard for cars in the United States.

The agency has been investigating crashes involving other Tesla models, which have raised questions over the functioning of the automaker’s auto-pilot system.

The company’s shares were up 1.7 percent at $304.27 in early trading on Thursday.

Tesla has been struggling to manufacture its Model 3 sedan - for which it holds about 500,000 advance reservations

Tesla has been struggling to manufacture its Model 3 sedan - for which it holds about 500,000 advance reservations

The agency started the 5-Star safety ratings program in 1993 and Tesla’s Model X and Model S, which has been the subject of at least one NHTSA investigation, have both received the top rating in the past.

The ratings provide information about crash protection and rollover safety of new vehicles.

Tesla’s ability to deliver on production targets for Model 3 sedans has weighed on its stock in the past, and the company recently acknowledged there were delivery bottlenecks and promised to swiftly iron out the delays.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

Tesla

Elon Musk says Tesla's problems have now shifted to delivery logistics

Sep 17, 2018

Elon Musk

US investigates Tesla CEO Elon Musk's statement on taking company private

Sep 19, 2018

Tesla

Tesla customers may face longer wait time as vehicle delivery volumes rise: Musk

Sep 14, 2018

Audi e-tron SUV

Audi partners with Amazon to launch new e-tron SUV in Tesla's home turf

Sep 18, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's security clearance not under investigation says US Air Force spokesperson

Sep 09, 2018

Elon Musk

Tesla shares fall after CEO Elon Musk webcasts while smoking marijuana

Sep 08, 2018

science

Alzheimer's Disease

Living with Alzheimer's: A memory thief vexing 1.6 millions Indians and counting

Sep 21, 2018

AI in India

Indian healthcare AI startup SigTuple wins Judges' Choice at Google's Demo Day

Sep 21, 2018

Paleontology

Fat molecules reveal earliest-known animal in records from 558 million-year-old

Sep 21, 2018

Nanotechnology

New nanofilter cleans water hundred times faster than current tech: Researchers

Sep 21, 2018