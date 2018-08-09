Thursday, August 09, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 09 August, 2018 21:04 IST

Tesla's board of directors to evaluate Elon Musk's plan for privatisation

Musk brought up the proposal on how to achieve Tesla's long-term interests as a private company.

US top electric automaker Tesla has said some members of its Board of Directors discussed the possibility of making Tesla private with its CEO Elon Musk last week.

In a statement on 8 August, six Board members said Elon Musk brought up the proposal to them on making Tesla private and how to achieve its long-term interests as a private company, Xinhua news agency reported.

"Last week, Elon opened a discussion with the board about taking the company private. This included discussion as to how being private could better serve Tesla's long-term interests, and also addressed the funding for this to occur," said the Board members.

Tesla said the statement was made by members Brad Buss, Robyn Denholm, Ira Ehrenpreis, Antonio Gracias, Linda Johnson Rice, and James Murdoch, but Kimbal Musk, Elon's brother, and venture capitalist Steve Jurvetson, who are also on the Board of Directors, were not on the list of the signatory members.

Elon Musk. Image: Tech2

Elon Musk. Image: Tech2

The six members said the Board has "met several times over the last week and is taking the appropriate next steps to evaluate this."

Their statement came less than a day after Tesla CEO Musk announced on Twitter on 7 August that he wants to take Tesla private.

In an email to all Tesla employees earlier on 7 August, Musk said he is going to take Tesla private in the future at a price of $420 per share.

"I'm trying to accomplish an outcome where Tesla can operate at its best, free from as much distraction and short-term thinking as possible, and where there is as little change for all of our investors, including all of our employees, as possible," he said.

"As the most shorted stock in the history of the stock market, being public means that there are large numbers of people who have the incentive to attack the company," Musk noted.

The Tesla CEO said in a Twitter post on 7 August that his plan for a privatised Tesla has been supported by investors.

"Investor support is confirmed. Only reason why this is not certain is that it's contingent on a shareholder vote," he tweeted.

Tesla, which was founded in 2003, launched its initial public offering (IPO) on NASDAQ on June 29, 2010, and the IPO raised $226 million for the company.

It currently has a market value of $61 billion, and at a share price of $420, the company would be worth around $71.6 billion.

tags


Super Cool News Apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App
Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

also see

Tesla Earnings

Tesla shares climb after Elon Musk apologises to investors

Aug 02, 2018

Tesla

Tesla aims to increase production of its Model 3 sedans to 10,000 per week

Aug 02, 2018

LiDAR

Mumbai firm developing high-precision HD maps for self-driving cars in the US

Jul 26, 2018

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweets that he is now planning to introduce a mini-car

Aug 07, 2018

Artificial Intelligence

Robot learns life-like moves from simulation without being programmed to

Jul 31, 2018

Sunita Williams

Sunita Williams among 9 astronauts to fly on Boeing, Space X spacecraft: NASA

Aug 04, 2018

science

Partial Eclipse

The third and final solar eclipse of 2018 is coming up — with strings attached

Aug 09, 2018

GMRT

Indian telescope near Pune discovers most distant radio galaxy ever observed

Aug 09, 2018

Infertility

Choice of underwear could affect sperm count, a new fertility study finds

Aug 09, 2018

Geoscience

Jupiter's moon Ganymede is 'whistling', surrounded by powerful plasma waves

Aug 09, 2018