Saturday, January 25, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla touts safeguards as senator urges company to rebrand 'Autopilot'

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc touted safeguards to its driver assistance system "Autopilot" after a Democratic U.S.


ReutersJan 25, 2020 00:16:07 IST

Tesla touts safeguards as senator urges company to rebrand Autopilot

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Tesla Inc touted safeguards to its driver assistance system "Autopilot" after a Democratic U.S. senator on Friday urged the automaker to rebrand the system because it has "an inherently misleading name."

Tesla said in a letter made public Friday that it has taken steps to ensure driver engagement with the system tied to at least three driver fatalities. Tesla said in the letter that in 2019 it introduced new warnings for red lights and stop signs "to minimize the potential risk of red light- or stop sign-running as a result of temporary driver inattention."

Senator Edward Markey said he believes the dangers of Autopilot can be overcome but he called for "rebranding and remarketing the system to reduce misuse, as well as building backup driver monitoring tools that will make sure no one falls asleep at the wheel."

(Reporting by David Shepardson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Boeing may have to lower 787 Dreamliner production rate - Air Lease CEO

Jan 10, 2020
Boeing may have to lower 787 Dreamliner production rate - Air Lease CEO
Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

Newstracker

Wall Street notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

Jan 10, 2020
Facebook's Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

Newstracker

Facebook's Zuckerberg drops annual challenges to focus on longer-term goals

Jan 10, 2020
Wall St. notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

Newstracker

Wall St. notches records on trade optimism, Apple gains

Jan 10, 2020
Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Newstracker

Oil prices fall further as threat of Middle East war recedes

Jan 10, 2020
Gold inches down as easing U.S.-Iran tensions whet risk appetite

Newstracker

Gold inches down as easing U.S.-Iran tensions whet risk appetite

Jan 10, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019