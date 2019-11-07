ReutersNov 07, 2019 00:18:26 IST
(Reuters) - Tesla Inc
Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.
"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1183583315263131648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183583315263131648&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmetro.co.uk%2F2019%2F10%2F15%2Felon-musk-says-tesla-building-armored-personnel-carrier-future-10920019%2F last month.
Carmakers including Ford Motor Co
Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.
The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, according to its website https://laautoshow.com.
(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.