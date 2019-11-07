Thursday, November 07, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla to unveil electric pickup 'cybertruck' on November 21 - Musk

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov.


ReutersNov 07, 2019 00:18:26 IST

Tesla to unveil electric pickup cybertruck on November 21 - Musk

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc plans to unveil its electric pickup truck, "cybertruck," on Nov. 21 in Los Angeles near the SpaceX rocket factory, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk tweeted https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1192113294036754432 on Wednesday.

Musk had said in January that Tesla might be ready to unveil the truck by summer.

"Cybertruck doesn't look like anything I've seen bouncing around the Internet. It's closer to an armoured personnel carrier from the future," Musk had said in a tweet https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1183583315263131648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1183583315263131648&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmetro.co.uk%2F2019%2F10%2F15%2Felon-musk-says-tesla-building-armored-personnel-carrier-future-10920019%2F last month.

Carmakers including Ford Motor Co and General Motors Co are racing to design radical new takes on their most profitable pickup truck models, replacing petroleum-fuelled engines with batteries in a bid to outflank Tesla's plan to eclipse their brands.

Ford's F-150 pickup and GM's Chevrolet Silverado are the top selling vehicles in the U.S. market.

The reveal would happen a day before the Los Angeles Auto Show opens to the public, according to its website https://laautoshow.com.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th Nov
Early Closure to The Great Diwali Discount
Last Chance to get Moneycontrol Pro for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI.

tags

latest videos

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

Maxtern plays the PUBG Mobile Pop-Quiz | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub on Popular YouTube Channels | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

BeastBoyShub tries Tabahidaar Games | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

1v1 with BeastBoyShub | Ep 01: Shubham Saini | First Interview

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Beastboyshub plays What Sound Is That | 1Up Gaming

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with 8Bit Thug | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

8Bit Thug takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz



also see

Newstracker

Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source

Oct 23, 2019
Boeing executive in charge of commercial airplanes to leave - source
Exclusive: Blackstone, CVC seek to take Paysafe public - sources

Newstracker

Exclusive: Blackstone, CVC seek to take Paysafe public - sources

Oct 23, 2019
Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Newstracker

Fiat Chrysler to build new car battery hub in Turin

Oct 23, 2019
Oil prices rise on prospects for U.S.-China trade deal

Newstracker

Oil prices rise on prospects for U.S.-China trade deal

Oct 23, 2019
S&P 500, Dow gain on upbeat earnings reports; Facebook pressures Nasdaq

Newstracker

S&P 500, Dow gain on upbeat earnings reports; Facebook pressures Nasdaq

Oct 23, 2019
Boeing replaces senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Newstracker

Boeing replaces senior executive as 737 MAX crisis grows

Oct 23, 2019

science

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on Mars

Nov 01, 2019
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Environment

Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West Coast

Oct 25, 2019
Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Immortality 101

Lifespan of mice dramatically extended in new breakthrough telomere-aging study

Oct 23, 2019
China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Commercial Space

China unveils new commercial carrier rockets to compete with India for global launch market

Oct 23, 2019