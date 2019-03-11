tech2 News Staff

Electric carmaker Tesla said on Sunday it will raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide as it plans to keep more retail stores open.

Tesla said the current prices are valid until 18 March and the price hikes will only apply to the more expensive variants of Model 3, Model S and Model X.

There will be no price increase to the $35,000 Model 3, the company added.

Tesla also states in the blog post that all sales will continue to be strictly online-only. Those interesting in placing orders after seeing a car at one of the stores will be briefed on how to place an order online.

Update on Tesla Stores and Pricinghttps://t.co/Qx4MXamYd9 — Tesla (@Tesla) March 11, 2019

The company also has a return policy of 1000 miles or 7 days, whichever comes first, which Tesla believes takes care of test drives, however, potential customers do have the option of requesting for a test drive at the stores.

With inputs from Reuters

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.