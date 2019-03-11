Monday, March 11, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla to raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent worldwide to keep more stores open

Tesla said the current prices are valid until 18 March and hikes are limited to expensive variants.

tech2 News Staff Mar 11, 2019 13:06:59 IST

Electric carmaker Tesla said on Sunday it will raise vehicle prices by about 3 percent on average worldwide as it plans to keep more retail stores open.

A Tesla Model S. Image: Reuters

Tesla said the current prices are valid until 18 March and the price hikes will only apply to the more expensive variants of Model 3, Model S and Model X.

There will be no price increase to the $35,000 Model 3, the company added.

Tesla also states in the blog post that all sales will continue to be strictly online-only. Those interesting in placing orders after seeing a car at one of the stores will be briefed on how to place an order online.

The company also has a return policy of 1000 miles or 7 days, whichever comes first, which Tesla believes takes care of test drives, however, potential customers do have the option of requesting for a test drive at the stores.

With inputs from Reuters

