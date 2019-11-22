tech2 News Staff

Tesla is all set to launch its much-awaited electric pickup truck today in Los Angeles at its SpaceX rocket factory. Tesla CEO Elon Musk has called this electric truck an "armoured personnel carrier". Musk has dropped many hints about this truck in the past few months including that the design of this truck is Blade Runner-inspired and it will be a "Tesla supertruck with crazy torque, dynamic air suspension, and corners like it's on rails".

Cybertruck launch: How to watch it live

You can watch the live stream of the launch event by registering yourself. You just need to head to the Tesla website and fill in some details and that's it. The event will begin at 9.30 am today. The official Tesla Twitter page will also stream the event live.

Cybertruck Unveil starts at 8 Stay tuned for livestream pic.twitter.com/zrbsoKKLd7 — Tesla (@Tesla) November 21, 2019

You can also catch the live updates here on our website.

Tesla Cybertruck: What to expect

Musk in October described the Tesla pickup as “closer to an armored personnel carrier from the future.” Deutsche Bank analyst Emmanuel Rosner said such a design carries the risk of not appealing to traditional truck buyers and consigning Tesla’s vehicle to niche status.

About a minute in, we flashed a teaser pic of Tesla cyberpunk truck pic.twitter.com/hLsGsdyuGA — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 16, 2019

Tesla has shown teaser images and Musk promised certain features on Twitter last year, saying it would be similar in size to Ford’s F-150. The Tesla truck will have an all-wheel drive with “crazy torque,” a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load and a driving range of up to 500 miles as an option, he said. In March, in an interview with Decode, Musk called it "a futuristic cyberpunk truck.”

As per a report by Electrek, Elon Musk said that this Blade Runner inspired truck is expected to price under $50,000.

With inputs from Reuters

