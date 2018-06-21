Thursday, June 21, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 21 June, 2018 08:57 IST

Tesla sues ex-employee for hacking and transferring data to third parties

Martin Tripp had admitted to hacking and transferring several GB of data at Tesla to third parties.

Tesla has sued a former employee claiming that he hacked the electric carmaker’s trade secrets and transferred large amounts of company data to third parties, according to a lawsuit filed in federal court in Nevada on 20 June.

In its lawsuit Tesla claimed that Martin Tripp, who formerly worked at the Tesla Gigafactory in Nevada, had admitted to writing software that hacked the carmaker’s manufacturing operating system, transferring several gigabytes of its data to third parties and making false claims to the media.

Elon Musk, founder, CEO and lead designer at SpaceX , speaks at the International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Washington in July 2017. Image: Reuters

Elon Musk, founder and CEO of Tesla. Image: Reuters

Tripp was not immediately available for comment. His hacking software was operating on three separate computer systems of other individuals at Tesla so that the data would be exported even after he left the company and falsely implicate those individuals, according to the lawsuit.

“Within a few months of Tripp joining Tesla, his managers identified Tripp as having problems with job performance and at times being disruptive and combative with his colleagues,” the lawsuit said.

“As a result of these and other issues, on or about May 17, 2018, Tripp was assigned to a new role. Tripp expressed anger that he was reassigned.”

Earlier this week, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk told employees in an email that an unnamed Tesla employee had conducted “extensive and damaging sabotage” to the company’s operations.

“The full extent of his actions are not yet clear, but what he has admitted to so far is pretty bad,” Musk wrote without specifying who he was referring to.

A Tesla spokesperson had no additional comment.

Tesla stock was trading up slightly on 20 June, just below $355.

tags


latest videos

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga

I breathe: Natasha Noel's poetry on Yoga
Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?

Project: Offroad Gameplay + Review - The Best 4x4, 6x6 and 8x8 Android game?
iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones

iOS 12 brings digital well-being features to iPhones
Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X

Welcome to the future of electric surf-boards | Raddin G2X
Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know

Whatsapp to stop supporting these phones: All you need to know
Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6

Is Narendra Modi inspired by Barack Obama? | FOMO ep. 6
How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?

How to make your gadgets monsoon-proof?
Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4

Tata Nexon Petrol AMT Detailed Review | The Gadgetwala Show Ep. 4
Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display

Vivo Nex launched in China with pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display
How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, no matter where you are #DailyDope

also see

Tesla Model S

NTSB to send a technical specialist to examine Tesla Model S battery fire

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Elon Musk allegedly accused a Tesla employee of 'extensive and damaging sabotage'

Jun 19, 2018

NewsTracker

Elon Musk confirms that Tesla's Autopilot will get a 'full self-driving feature' in August

Jun 12, 2018

TheySaidIt

Tesla CEO Elon Musk discusses Model 3 production issues, the possibility of an electric bike and more

Jun 06, 2018

Tesla

Tesla in favour of Germany as the location for its first European Gigafactory

Jun 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Elon Musk bought 72,500 shares of Tesla's common stock stock worth over $25 mn

Jun 14, 2018

science

Space Force

Russia expresses alarm over Donald Trump's call for a US 'Space Force'

Jun 20, 2018

Climate Change

Allergies, polar bears and glaciers: 10 instances of climate change in action

Jun 20, 2018

Robotic Telescope

India’s first robotic telescope in Ladakh begins observing the deep skies

Jun 20, 2018

Wildlife

US considers dropping legal protections for gray wolves across 48 states

Jun 20, 2018