Friday, February 22, 2019 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla starts delivering Model 3 cars in China ahead of schedule to push sales

The initial deliveries will go to customers who placed their orders before the end of 2018.

Reuters Feb 22, 2019 14:44:48 IST

Tesla Inc has started delivering Model 3 cars in China slightly ahead of schedule, as it looks to revive its sales that have been hit hard by Sino-US trade tensions.

The California-based firm has already adjusted prices and added a cheaper Model 3 variant to its line-up to make its US-made cars more affordable in China amid high import tariffs.

The US luxury electric vehicle said in a statement that it held a delivery event in Beijing on Friday which “marked a significant milestone for the market”.

It had initially projected a March start for Model 3 deliveries in China  the world’s biggest auto market where overall car sales contracted in 2018 for the first time in more than two decades.

Tesla Model 3. Image: Reuters

Tesla Model 3. Image: Reuters

The initial deliveries will go to customers who placed their orders before the end of 2018, Tesla said. Buyers that ordered this year will start receiving their cars from end-March.

“I see its earlier-than-expected delivery as an effort to try and seize the market as quickly as possible” amid mounting competition, said Alan Kang, an analyst at LMC Automotive.

“Many of its potential customers will not only be considering Tesla’s Model 3 but also other electric car models like Jaguar’s I-PACE or that from Audi and Mercedes-Benz,” the Shanghai-based analyst added.

While auto sales in China have waned as the economy slowed, Tesla’s business was hit hard after Beijing raised tariffs on US auto imports to 40 percent in July amid the trade tensions. China has since temporarily suspended the additional 25 percent tariff, reducing it to the 15 percent level.

Tesla currently imports all the cars it sells in China, but is in the process of building a factory in Shanghai that will manufacture Model 3 cars in the initial phase and help it minimize the impact of the trade war.

The United States and China are in the midst of talks aimed at resolving their trade dispute. If the two sides fail to reach an agreement by 1 March, US tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports are set to spike to 25 percent from 10 percent.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Firstpost Conversations | The Indian Millennial and Elections 2019


Top Stories

latest videos

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!

Vivo V15 Pro review: Bohot Hard!
PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1

PUBG Mobile Pro Tips with Mortal | 4-Fingers Claw Control | Ep. 1
Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science

Cure for cervical cancer, black leopard sighting & Mars One goes bankrupt – This Week in Science
Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?

Apex Legends First Look | Better than PUBG?
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 5: Gunshot | Harnit Khatri
3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science

3D Replicator, Organs from stem cells, Warmer & bluer oceans – This Week in Science
Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review

Mahindra XUV 300 Diesel First Drive Detailed Review
Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal

Indian Heroes of PUBG | Episode 4: 8Bit_Thug | Animesh Agarwal
Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem

Honor View 20 review | A ‘jugaad’ for the notch problem
Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

Gaganyaan Update, Delhi Superbug, Hole in Antarctica – This Week in Science

also see

Tesla

Tesla's second round of job cuts to rein in costs guts the delivery team: Report

Feb 09, 2019

NewsTracker

US-China trade talks in Beijing enter second day, Washington yet to decide on extending 2 March deadline

Feb 15, 2019

NewsTracker

Steven Mnuchin says US-China trade talks 'productive', but no decision on deadline extension announced

Feb 15, 2019

Mahindra XUV300

Electric Mahindra XUV300 compact SUV might debut by second half of 2020

Feb 15, 2019

Lithium batteries

US will develop tech to recycle lithium from EV, mobiles to meet expected demand

Feb 16, 2019

Audi Q4 e-tron

Audi unveils sketches of Q4 e-tron electric vehicle ahead of 2019 Geneva Motor Show

Feb 19, 2019

science

Cloning Concerns

Cloning Conundrums: Dr Duplicate & Dr Ditto answer concerns, FAQs on cloning today

Feb 22, 2019

Asteroid Sampling

Touchdown! Japan's Hayabusa2 spacecraft lands on distant asteroid to grab sample

Feb 22, 2019

Dolly the Sheep

22 years since Dolly the first cloned sheep, here's how her legacy has come along

Feb 22, 2019

JAXA's Hayabusa-2 hours away from its first landing attempt to mine asteroid Ryugu

Feb 21, 2019