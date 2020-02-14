Friday, February 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale

By Supantha Mukherjee (Reuters) - Tesla Inc made an about-turn on Thursday by announcing plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering as the electric-car maker taps into an astronomical jump in its share price in the past few months.


ReutersFeb 14, 2020 00:17:50 IST

Tesla seeks to tap into stock surge with Tesla seeks to tap into stock surge with $2 billion share sale billion share sale

By Supantha Mukherjee

(Reuters) - Tesla Inc made an about-turn on Thursday by announcing plans to raise $2 billion in a stock offering as the electric-car maker taps into an astronomical jump in its share price in the past few months.

Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has repeatedly assured investors that the company will not need to raise more money. As recently as last month, Musk said: "It doesn't make sense to raise money. Diluting the company to pay down debt doesn't sound like a wise move."

The company said it would offer 2.65 million shares, of which Musk himself will buy up to $10 million in shares. Board member and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison will purchase $1 million Tesla shares.

Tesla's shares fell as much as 7% in premarket trading after having tripled since October when the company posted a rare quarterly profit. Its market capitalization is now worth more than the combined value of General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co.

"Despite Musk's bravado about Tesla's finances, the company needs billions of dollars to finance growth," said Erik Gordon, a professor at the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business.

"He is smart to grab cash by selling stock at a sky-high price he might not see six months from now."

Tesla, whose outstanding debt was $13.42 billion at the end of 2019, posted its second quarterly profit in a row in January and said it would comfortably make more than half a million cars this year.

The electric-car maker said it plans to use the proceeds from the offering to strengthen its balance sheet and for general corporate purposes.

Tesla raised about $2.3 billion in May to start production in China and spend on developing new models, including the high-volume Model Y SUV and a Semi commercial truck, whose launch has been delayed due to a lack of battery production capacity.

Since the last capital raise, Tesla has built a $2 billion factory in Shanghai and unveiled the futuristic Cybertruck pickup. The Shanghai factory started delivering cars last month.

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are the lead joint book-running managers. Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank Securities and Wells Fargo are additional book-running managers.

The underwriters will get an option to buy up to $300 million in additional shares.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Neha Malara in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Welcome to Tech2 Innovate, India’s most definitive youth festival celebrating innovation is being held at GMR Grounds, Aerocity Phase 2, on 14th and 15th February 2020. Come and experience an amalgamation of tech, gadgets, automobiles, music, technology, and pop culture along with the who’s who of the online world. Book your tickets now.

tags

latest videos

"HydraFlick can change the PC gaming scene in India" | GodNixon | 1Up Gaming

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with CarryMinati | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Join the Squad with Dynamo | Custom Rooms | #1UpYourGame

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with GODNiXON | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

1v1 with GODNiXON | Ep5: Luv Sharma First Interview | 1Up Gaming

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

GODNiXON takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump

Jan 31, 2020
Amgen 2020 outlook falls short of Street estimates; shares slump
Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Newstracker

Factbox: Airlines suspend China flights over coronavirus

Jan 31, 2020
Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Newstracker

Japan's fourth-quarter factory output falls at fastest pace on record

Jan 31, 2020
Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Newstracker

Tokyo Jan. core CPI rises 0.7 percent year-on-year

Jan 31, 2020
Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Newstracker

Asia shares struggle to stabilise after punishing week

Jan 31, 2020
EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Newstracker

EA's tepid forecast overshadows quarterly beat, shares slip

Jan 31, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020