Reuters

By Alexandria Sage and Vibhuti Sharma

(Reuters) - Chief Executive Elon Musk said Tesla Inc robotaxis with no human drivers would be available in some markets next year thanks to exponential improvements in technology.

"Probably two years from now we'll make a car with no steering wheels or pedals," he predicted, which acknowledging he often missed deadlines and his presentation on Monday started 30 minutes late.

Musk also unveiled on Monday a microchip for self-driving vehicles that the electric car company hopes will give Tesla an edge over rivals.

(Reporting by Alexandria Sage in San Francisco and Vibhuti Sharma; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

