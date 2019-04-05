Friday, April 05, 2019Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla releases new update which lets the car switch lanes automatically

Tesla has released a mode for its car that will completely let your car decide when to change lanes.

tech2 News StaffApr 05, 2019 17:05:16 IST

Tesla has always been at the forefront of autonomous driving, or at least it tries to be. With competition rising fast from the likes of Waymo and Uber, Tesla is making changes in its autopilot technology to stay a step ahead.

Tesla releases new update which lets the car switch lanes automatically

Tesla model S. Image: Tesla

Tesla has released a mode for its car that will completely let your car decide when to change lanes. What happened before was that to change lanes on autopilot, the driver had to keep their hands on the steering wheel and feet at the pedal. After that, the Tesla autopilot system asked for confirmation before it makes any lane changes. The new update will change that.

As per Tesla's press release, "In the Autopilot settings menu, a driver can press the Customize Navigate on Autopilot button which will now display three additional settings – Enable at Start of Every Trip, Require Lane Change Confirmation, and Lane Change Notification." Selecting the 'No' option on  'Require Lane Change Confirmation'  will let the car switch lanes automatically.

Tesla has said that it has already tested the feature internally, for more than half a million miles already. For now, the feature is rolling out to US customers and it will be introduced in other markets soon after proper validation and regulatory approval.

Tech2 is now on WhatsApp. For all the buzz on the latest tech and science, sign up for our WhatsApp services. Just go to Tech2.com/Whatsapp and hit the Subscribe button.

tags



Neo-Nationalism: Badge of honour or tool of fear? | Firstpost Conversations | Episode 3


Top Stories

latest videos

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Who will keep Facebook in check?

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

Xiaomi's 2019 Mi Fan Festival

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

How to Live Stream like a Pro| PUBG Mobile | Pro Tips with 8Bit_Thug | Ep 1

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Samsung Galaxy S10e Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Building your first gaming PC | LIVE

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Left 4 Dead 2 | It's zombie time!

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics

Reliving Borderlands 2 | Weekend Classics


also see

Tesla

Tesla files lawsuit against former employee for copying Autopilot source code

Mar 23, 2019
Tesla files lawsuit against former employee for copying Autopilot source code
Elon Musk says Tesla deliveries across China, Europe and North America 'primary priority'

Tesla

Elon Musk says Tesla deliveries across China, Europe and North America 'primary priority'

Mar 22, 2019
Uber is all set to buy out Dubai-based rival Careem for $3 bn this week: Report

Uber

Uber is all set to buy out Dubai-based rival Careem for $3 bn this week: Report

Mar 25, 2019
Elon Musk's lawyers say tweet against US SEC was proper and 'not material'

Elon Musk

Elon Musk's lawyers say tweet against US SEC was proper and 'not material'

Mar 23, 2019
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawyers to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing

Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk's lawyers to square off with SEC in court at contempt hearing

Apr 04, 2019
Tesla Model 3 outsells the Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 and BMW 3-Series in Europe

Tesla Model 3

Tesla Model 3 outsells the Mercedes C-Class, Audi A4 and BMW 3-Series in Europe

Mar 27, 2019

science

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Plastic Oceans

Explorer plans to trace flow of plastic along 10 rivers leading to Pacific garbage patch

Apr 05, 2019
Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Archeology

Mystery of pristine weapons of China's Terracotta Warriors finally gets a solve

Apr 05, 2019
Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Space

Israel's Beresheet spacecraft begins orbiting moon in country's maiden lunar voyage

Apr 05, 2019
Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Ant-Vax Movement

Is the tide finally turning against anti-vax junk science? Online debate says yes!

Apr 04, 2019