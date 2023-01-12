Thursday, January 12, 2023Back to
Tesla owners are giving up their electric vehicles and Tesla stocks because of Elon Musk's antics

Over the years, Elon Musk had built a sizeable fan following for himself, mainly because of Tesla, his EV company. Now though, some of his most ardent fans are turning against him, because of his antics on Twitter.


Mehul Reuben DasJan 12, 2023 10:28:14 IST

Over the years, Elon Musk had built a sizeable fan following for himself, mainly because of Tesla, his EV company. Now though, some of his most ardent fans are turning against him. Image Credit: AFP

A growing number of Tesla owners are choosing to give up their stake in the electric car brand, either in the form of stocks, or their actual Tesla EVs,  because of the way Elon Musk has been acting out, especially in regard to Twitter. 

Elon Musk was formerly renowned for his forward-thinking and innovative attitude, but in recent months, his online image has taken a hit from a massive section of Twitter. Over the last couple of months, most of his fans feel that Musk has become more unpredictable and divisive. Numerous Tesla supporters are questioning their commitment to the company in light of his controversial and conspiracy theorist-like views and how his acquisition of Twitter played out.

One of Tesla’s earliest backers, Bob Perkowitz, who was among the first 2,000 people to reserve a Model S in 2009, is one such follower. He upgraded to a 2017 model and even started making plans to buy a 2022 version since he was so happy with the automobile. But Perkowitz changed his mind given the escalation of Musk’s antics on Twitter.

“Elon was a really good reason to buy the car. He had a great brand. He is not such a great brand anymore,” said Perkowitz, in a recent interview with Insider.

It’s not just Perkowitz who feels this way. Tesla owner Alan Lasoff of California, who currently has a Model Y SUV on a lease, won’t renew his lease when it expires. “Musk’s hypocrisy” is the reason cited for his decision. With Musk’s behaviour becoming increasingly controversial, many Tesla owners are beginning to question whether the brand’s association with its CEO is worth the headache.

Alan Lasoff was described by Insider as stating, “He told everyone he’s purchasing Twitter because he wants it to be sort of apolitical, yet on the day of the election he says you should vote for Republicans.” He is free to express his views, but I truly dislike hypocrisy in individuals.

Elon Musk’s increasingly divisive actions have caused Tesla owners to question their brand commitment. Many customers are seeking for alternatives, which is hurting the business. Tesla’s technology and innovation in electric vehicles, however, continue to lead the market. Although it is unclear how much Musk’s antics will harm the business, it has a sizable fan following, and its objective is still vital.

