You are here:
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla Model 3 sedan records more registrations than BMW 3-series and Merc C-class in Q1 FY18: Report

News-Analysis Reuters May 23, 2018 21:12 PM IST

Tesla Inc’s Model 3 sedan recorded more registrations in California than its class rivals BMW 3-Series and Mercedes C-Class in the first quarter, according to a report by the California New Car Dealers Association (CNCDA).

Tesla Model 3. Tesla.

Tesla Model 3. Tesla.

Model 3 registrations totalled upto 3,723, or 14.3 percent of the near-luxury segment, compared with 3,323 for the Mercedes variant and 3,260 for the BMW model, the CNCDA report said.

Tesla started delivering the Model 3 to customers in December 2017. California is a key market for global luxury vehicle brands not just because of its size, but because other markets often follow trends set by wealthy consumers in the state.


Updated Date: May 23, 2018 21:12 PM


Also See





Top Stories


Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bham open up about selfie culture, online trolls


TOP REVIEWS