Monday, September 03, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 03 September, 2018 13:24 IST

Tesla misses its goal of producing 6,000 Model 3 cars per week, makes 4,300 units

Tesla reported a revenue of $4 billion in the second quarter of 2018, with $2.2 billion in cash in hand.

Despite Chairman and CEO Elon Musk claiming that Tesla will ramp up production of its Model 3 car to 6,000 units per week, the electric carmaker has reportedly missed the goal and made only 4,300 units in the last week of August.

"Tesla is on track for a production record this quarter but slightly behind its ambitious Model 3 goal," the ELetrek reported late on 2 September.

Model 3 comes with a base price tag of $35,000.

A man cleans a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview. Image: Reuters

A man cleans a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview. Image: Reuters

"Based on the same reliable source familiar with Tesla's production, the automaker built about 6,400 vehicles during the last week (last seven days) of August (from 24th to 31st midday) including about 4,300 Model 3 vehicles," the report claimed.

Earlier in August, buoyed by the increased production of Model 3 cars, Tesla reported a revenue of $4 billion in the second quarter of 2018, with $2.2 billion in cash in hand.

"We are proud of our team for producing roughly 7,000 Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles during the last week of June.

"A total vehicle output of 7,000 vehicles per week, or 350,000 per year, should enable Tesla to become sustainably profitable for the first time in our history, and we expect to grow our production rate further in Q3," Elon Musk, CEO Tesla, said in a statement.

In July 2018, Model 3 not only had the top market share position in its segment in the US, but it also outsold all other mid-sized premium sedans combined  accounting for 52 percent of the segment overall.

"Having achieved our 5,000 per week milestone, we will now continue to increase that further, with our aim to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August.

"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can. We believe that the majority of Tesla's production lines will be ready to produce at this rate by the end of 2018," Musk said.

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


IFA 2018
view all

Top Stories

latest videos

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
IFA 2018 Trends

IFA 2018 Trends
Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018

Huawei AI Cube First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Thinkpad X1 Extreme First look | IFA 2018
Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look

Special Edition Huawei P20 Pro: First Look
Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here

Huawei Kirin 980 announced at IFA 2018: The Snapdragon 845 rival is here
Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga Book C930 First Look | IFA 2018
Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

Lenovo Yoga C930 First Look | IFA 2018

also see

Elon Musk

Elon Musk insists that adopting a healthy work-life balance is not an option

Aug 20, 2018

Tesla Shares

Tesla shares fall by 5 percent after Musk abandoned the plan to take it private

Aug 27, 2018

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk cancels plans to go private, says company will remain public

Aug 25, 2018

Tesla

Elon Musk's U turn on Tesla deal may lead to legal and regulatory trouble

Aug 27, 2018

Tesla

Tesla board may take action soon as Musk admits to stress on the job

Aug 20, 2018

Tesla

We don't believe Elon Musk has funds to take Tesla private: JPMorgan Chase

Aug 21, 2018

science

Neolithic era

Archaeologists discover remains of Neolithic-era village in Egypt's Nile Delta

Sep 03, 2018

NASA

NASA throws open public challenge to help astronauts endure Martian climate

Sep 03, 2018

Plastic

Pope Francis urges clean up of oceans littered by 'fields of floating plastic'

Sep 03, 2018

Climate change

Bangkok prepares to host climate-change talks amid fears around rising water levels

Sep 03, 2018