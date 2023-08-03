Tesla In India: Elon Musk’s EV company sets up shop in India, leases office space in Pune
Tesla's Indian chapter Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd, have recently leased office space in Pune's Panchshil Business Park. The office space covers 5,850 square feet and has a monthly rent of Rs 11.65 lakh and a security deposit of Rs 34.95 lakh for a 60-month lease period
Elon Musk-owned Tesla’s Indian chapter Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd, has taken a significant stride towards entering the Indian market. They have recently leased office space in Pune’s Panchshil Business Park. This move comes after high-level discussions between two Tesla executives and Invest India officials, where they explored plans to establish a manufacturing electric vehicle plant in India.
Based on information from CRE Matrix, a real estate data analytics firm, the leased office space covers 5,850 square feet on the first floor of B wing in Panchshil Business Park. Tesla has entered into a five-year lease agreement with Tablespace Technologies Pvt Ltd, with a monthly rent of Rs 11.65 lakh and a security deposit of Rs 34.95 lakh for a 60-month lease period. Additionally, the agreement provides five car parks and 10 bike parks.
According to CRE Matrix documents, the lease includes a lock-in period of 36 months and a 5 per cent per annum escalation clause. Rental payments are scheduled to commence from October 1, 2023.
Related Articles
Panchshil Business Park, currently under construction, spans an impressive 10,77,181 sq. Ft. It is strategically located in Viman Nagar, just 500 meters away from Nagar Road and three kilometers from the Pune international airport. The area enjoys excellent accessibility from residential hubs like Kalyani Nagar, Koregaon Park, Wadgaonsheri, and Kharadi.
Tesla’s entry into the Indian market has been eagerly anticipated since the registration of the company’s Indian subsidiary in Bengaluru in 2021. The company has expressed its intentions to establish a manufacturing facility in India for electric vehicles and EV batteries. During his US trip in June, Elon Musk personally met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express keen interest in setting up the facility in India.
Reports suggest that Tesla plans to introduce a new car model tailored for the Indian market, priced around $24,000 (approximately Rs 20 lakh). There have also been talks about bringing Chinese suppliers to India, with suggestions from Indian officials that Tesla could follow a path similar to Apple’s approach in the country.
also read
‘S3Xy’, 'eXposure,' 'eXult': Elon Musk renames conference rooms to match Twitter’s new X branding
Being the eternal troll and marketing genius that he is, Elon Musk, soon after renaming and rebranding Twitter in to X, has renamed all the conference rooms in Twitter's head office. The new names, all play around the alphabet X
Elon Musk to arm-twist businesses on X, brands need to spend $1000/month on ads or lose verified status
Elon Musk wants to arm-twist brands and businesses in to advertising on the platform, and is coming up with a policy that will take away the golden tick or verified status of brands if they don't spend $1000 a month on ads, on top of the $1000 for the verified badge
Elon Musk, X, stole the handle ‘@X’ from a photographer to rebrand Twitter, gave no compensation
Elon Musk and his team forcibly took away the handle '@x' from a photographer, who had set up the account in 2007, without informing or paying them. Once he made some noise about it, he was given some 'X' branded merchandise after a meeting with X's staff