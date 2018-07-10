Tuesday, July 10, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 10 July, 2018 17:45 IST

Tesla hikes prices on its Model X and S cars by 20 percent in China

Tesla slashed up to $14,000 off its Model X in China after Beijing said it would cut import tariffs.

US carmaker Tesla Inc has hiked prices on its Model X and S cars by about 20 percent in China, the first automaker to do so in the world’s top automotive market in response to mounting trade tensions between the countries.

A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing January 29, 2014. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo - S1BETUPEMBAA

A man looks around Tesla Motors' Model S P85 at its showroom in Beijing January 29, 2014.

The move is the earliest indication of how much higher Chinese tariffs on certain U.S. imports will flow through to buyers, with other automakers likely to follow suit or shift a greater portion of production to China.

“It’s only chapter one of this story,” said James Chao, a Shanghai-based analyst at consultancy IHS Markit, who expects more companies worldwide to be hurt by the trade spat.

China slapped retaliatory tariffs of 25 percent on imports of several U.S. products, including cars, after US President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on $34 billion worth of Chinese goods.

China’s tariffs are expected to hurt automakers, firms that make industrial components in the United States, and producers of soybean, whiskey and other agricultural items.

For Tesla especially, rapidly burning cash and struggling to turn a profit, China is key. Sales in the country accounted for about 17 percent of its revenue last year.

In May, Tesla slashed up to $14,000 off its Model X in China after Beijing said it would cut import tariffs to 15 percent from 25 percent for most vehicles from July 1.

But the latest retaliatory tariffs mean importers will have to fork out a total 40 percent duty on all US-made cars they sell in China. Tesla’s price hikes kicked in over the weekend.

Its basic Model S sedan in China now costs about 849,900 yuan ($128,779), versus 710,579 yuan in May, while a Model X sport-utility vehicle costs about 927,200 yuan, versus 775,579 yuan, according to Tesla’s website.

These prices are more than 70 percent higher than in the United States where the basic Model S sedan sells for $74,500.

“Raising the prices is going to hurt sales, but money-losing Tesla has to raise prices because they can’t afford to fully absorb the higher costs of the tariffs,” CFRA research analyst Efraim Levy said. “Considering they claim to be capacity-constrained, they should be able to shift sales elsewhere.”

 

tags


latest videos

Made in China 2025

Made in China 2025
Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope

Bad news for social media influencers #DailyDope
The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science

The mystery of 'Oumuamua, the interstellar comet | Tech2 Science
Super Cool News Apps | What The App

Super Cool News Apps | What The App
macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features

macOS Mojave Public Beta | The best new features
The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope

The future of tech startups includes deep tech #DailyDope
Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2

Everything you need to know about Reliance JioPhone 2
First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs

First Look: Volvo XC40 launched in India for an introductory price of Rs 39.9 lacs
Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks

Delhi's air pollution and extreme weather events are getting worse I Tech2 Talks
WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

WhatsApp fake news menace #DailyDope

also see

Tesla

Tesla Model 3 production target reached several hours after deadline: Report

Jul 02, 2018

Tesla

Tesla CEO Elon Musk barked at engineers and workers to meet Model 3 target

Jul 03, 2018

NewsTracker

US carmaker Tesla moves first to hike prices in China as trade war hits auto manufacturers

Jul 10, 2018

Tesla

Tesla raises prices of Model X and S by $20,000 amid US-China trade wars

Jul 10, 2018

NewsTracker

Japan tells US auto tariff could backfire badly on American job market, hurt world economy

Jun 29, 2018

Tesla Crash

Battery inside the Tesla Model S reignited twice during the 8 May crash: NTSB report

Jun 27, 2018

science

Drug Discovery

New Alzheimer's drug from Biogen and Eisai shows promise in mid-stage trials

Jul 10, 2018

Dengue

Trial with sterilised mosquito slashes dengue-spreading population by 80 percent

Jul 10, 2018

Psychology

Being Einstien in VR could give one's self-esteem a boost

Jul 10, 2018

Moon mission

Israel plans maiden lunar mission in December with unmanned spacecraft

Jul 10, 2018