Saturday, October 27, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Reuters 27 October, 2018 15:41 IST

Tesla has not received a US subpoena related to Model 3 production forecasts

FBI is examining whether Tesla misstated information about the production of its Model 3 sedans.

Tesla Inc has not received a US subpoena related to its Model 3 production forecasts, the electric carmaker said on Friday, following a report that it faced a deepening criminal probe about the projections.

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. Image: Reuters

A Tesla Model 3 is seen in a showroom in Los Angeles, California. Image: Reuters

The company has cooperated in responding to what it called a “voluntary request” for documents from the Department of Justice in September, a Tesla spokesperson said. The agency has the ability to press criminal charges.

“We have not received a subpoena, a request for testimony, or any other formal process, and there have been no additional document requests about this from the Department of Justice for months,” the spokesperson said in an email.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is examining whether Tesla misstated information about the production of its Model 3 sedans and misled investors about its business going back to early 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing sources.

In recent weeks, FBI agents have contacted former Tesla employees to seek testimony in the criminal case, according to the report. The ex-employees received subpoenas earlier in the probe, and FBI agents recently have sought to interview a number of them, the sources said.

Any focus on Tesla’s past statements about Model 3 production targets would broaden the probe by the agency, which Tesla said last month was looking at statements made by Chief Executive Elon Musk about a go-private deal that was later called off.

Tesla first disclosed in September that the DoJ was investigating Musk’s tweets about having “funding secured” for a deal to take Tesla private, saying the agency had asked for documents about such statements.

Any expansion of the FBI’s probe comes as Musk faces pressure to deliver consistent production of the Model 3 at a profit. The company on Wednesday posted a profit and positive cash flow, making good on pledges made by Musk earlier this year, as the company ramps up volume of its new sedan.

Model 3

Tesla and Musk already face a proposed class action shareholder lawsuit claiming that the company and its top executives made false statements about the readiness of the Model 3 for volume production.

The car, which the money-losing company is banking on to turn a profit, was introduced to the public in early 2016 to great fanfare, with repeated promises throughout 2017 that Tesla was “on track” to build 5,000 Model 3s per week by the end of that year at its factory in Fremont, California.

Such statements were fraudulent, according to the lawsuit, given that the automated assembly lines to build the car in such volume were behind schedule.

Tesla has denied the claims in the lawsuit, saying it disclosed production bottlenecks once they were identified, and citing Musk’s public statements that the company was undergoing a period of “production hell” in 2017.

Tesla only reached a goal to build 5,000 Model 3s per week in June, although current production has fallen short of that.

Musk and Tesla only recently settled with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over Musk’s Aug. 7 tweets. The SEC sued him for fraud, calling his claims “false and misleading,” before reaching a settlement.

Both Tesla and Musk must pay a $20 million fine, and Musk must give up his chairman role for three years as the company appoints an independent chair.

Shares of Tesla rose 4.5 to $329, extending their rally following bullish results on Wednesday.

tags
Loading...



Washington Sundar Was Born To Play Cricket | Steve Madden #SelfMade


Top Stories

latest videos

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope

Sexual Misconduct at Google | #DailyDope
PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE

PUBG LATEST UPDATE: NIGHT MODE AND MORE
Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1

Highlights of IMC 2018 Day 1
Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope

Is Netflix racist? | #DailyDope
Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope

Fake banking apps take over the Google Play store | #DailyDope
Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi

Google Home Speaker can now speak in Hindi
Samsung Galaxy A7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A7 Review
Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope

Google Shopping Tab | #DailyDope
Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science

Could babies be made without male sperm? | Tech2 Science
Private video

Private video

also see

Tesla

Tesla introduces new $45,000 version of its Model 3 with 260 miles range

Oct 19, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk to purchase $20 million stock of Tesla in the next trading session

Oct 18, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk says Twitter had locked him out of his account thinking it was hacked

Oct 23, 2018

Self-driving Cars

Tesla Autopilot upgrade boosts processing speed, not so much self-driving ability

Oct 17, 2018

Elon Musk

Elon Musk confirms a Tesla-branded tequila, called 'Teslaquila', is 'coming soon'

Oct 13, 2018

Tesla

Tesla signs agreement with Shanghai for an 860,000 square meter Gigafactory plot

Oct 19, 2018

science

NASA's Parker probe sends view of Earth from its journey towards Venus, the Sun

Oct 26, 2018

Nuclear Reactors

Nuclear reactor in Karnataka nabs world record for running 895 straight days

Oct 26, 2018

Satellite Launch

Russia's first successful Soyuz launch since ISS mishap puts satellite in orbit

Oct 26, 2018

Tiger Conservation

Tiger populations dwindling, just six sub-species still in existence: Study

Oct 26, 2018