Reuters 06 July, 2018 11:54 IST

Tesla Fremont factory undergoing third investigation for occupational safety

The first investigation opened on April 12 and the second investigation was launched on April 17.

A California agency for occupational safety said on 5 July it opened a third investigation at Tesla Inc’s factory in Fremont, California, following a complaint.

The state’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (Cal-OSHA) said it opened the latest case on 21 June, but did not give details on the investigations beyond confirming that they are active and ongoing.

A charging station for electric-powered Tesla cars. Image: Reuters

Online auto news website Jalopnik reported on Thursday that the latest investigation follows a complaint from one of the automaker’s employees at the plant.

Cal-OSHA spokeswoman Erika Monterroza the first investigation opened on 12 April following a serious injury to a millwright employed by Automatic Systems Inc.

The second investigation was launched on 17 April, a day after news website Reveal said that Tesla’s omissions in legally mandated reports made its safety record appear better than it was.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

