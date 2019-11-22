09:46 (IST)
"I present to you the Cyber Truck"
Cue Mad Max music, and a truck that looks something like a cross between a truck and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.
It's kinda epic, but also a little bit lame. If nothing else, it's different.
tech2 News StaffNov 22, 2019 09:47:04 IST
Tesla CEO Musk promised certain features on Twitter last year, saying it would be similar in size to Ford’s F-150.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
highlights
09:46 (IST)
"I present to you the Cyber Truck"
Cue Mad Max music, and a truck that looks something like a cross between a truck and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.
It's kinda epic, but also a little bit lame. If nothing else, it's different.
09:44 (IST)
Trucks haven't changed for decades
Musk: We need to make something different.
Audience: GO CYBER!
09:40 (IST)
We're live!
Lasers, smoke, epic movie music. This is going to be quite the show. If you'd still rather read the live than watch the epic show, thank you for sticking around. :)
Everyone else should head here.
09:36 (IST)
One more teaser while we wait
Cybertruck Unveil starts at 8— Tesla (@Tesla) November 21, 2019
Stay tuned for livestream pic.twitter.com/zrbsoKKLd7
09:32 (IST)
A few more minutes
We're mere minutes away from the unveiling of Musk's latest brainchild.
Tesla's electric 'cybertruck' pickup truck is all set to be unveiled at an event in Los Angeles today.
The pickup, apparently inspired by Blade Runner, looks like an armoured personnel carrier, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Apart from this, the CEO has hinted that the truck will have a will have an all-wheel drive with “crazy torque,” a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load and a driving range of up to 500 miles as an option.
When it comes to pricing, Musk in an interview claimed that this electric truck will cost "less than $50,000". In a tweet, Musk also teased an image of this upcoming truck. The truck, he says, will be about the size of a Ford F-150.
also see
Cyebrtruck
Tesla to launch its electric 'Cybertruck' today at 9.30 am: Here's what we knowNov 22, 2019
science
Warming World
Global warming: October 2019 might have been second-hottest month in the second-hottest year on recordNov 20, 2019
Black Holes
Pac-Man-like behaviour could explain how massive, spinning black holes mergeNov 13, 2019
Mustard on Mars? Czech scientists growing mustard plants for future colonies on MarsNov 01, 2019
Environment
Underwater annihilation: Purple sea urchin swarm wreaks havoc along US West CoastOct 25, 2019