Tesla electric truck launch LIVE updates: The Blade Runner-inspired Cybertruck is expected to be priced under $50,000

tech2 News StaffNov 22, 2019 09:47:04 IST

Tesla CEO Musk promised certain features on Twitter last year, saying it would be similar in size to Ford’s F-150.

    • 09:46 (IST)

      "I present to you the Cyber Truck"

      Cue Mad Max music, and a truck that looks something like a cross between a truck and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.

      It's kinda epic, but also a little bit lame. If nothing else, it's different.

    • 09:44 (IST)

      Trucks haven't changed for decades

      Musk: We need to make something different.

      Audience: GO CYBER!

    • 09:40 (IST)

      We're live!

      Lasers, smoke, epic movie music. This is going to be quite the show. If you'd still rather read the live than watch the epic show, thank you for sticking around. :)
      Everyone else should head here.

    • 09:36 (IST)

      One more teaser while we wait

    • 09:32 (IST)

      A few more minutes

      We're mere minutes away from the unveiling of Musk's latest brainchild.

    Tesla's electric 'cybertruck' pickup truck is all set to be unveiled at an event in Los Angeles today.

    The pickup, apparently inspired by Blade Runner, looks like an armoured personnel carrier, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

    Apart from this, the CEO has hinted that the truck will have a will have an all-wheel drive with “crazy torque,” a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load and a driving range of up to 500 miles as an option.

    Tesla Cybertruck. Image: Elon Musk/Twitter

    When it comes to pricing, Musk in an interview claimed that this electric truck will cost "less than $50,000". In a tweet, Musk also teased an image of this upcoming truck. The truck, he says, will be about the size of a Ford F-150.



