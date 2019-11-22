Anirudh Regidi

When the Tesla Cybertruck first rolled up on stage, I thought it was a joke. And I'm not being snarky, I genuinely thought it was an elaborate prank involving sheet metal and an electric chassis. I fully expected the sheet metal to fall away and reveal the real beast underneath.

See, I was expecting something like this...

Why couldn’t it have looked like this? #Cybertruckpic.twitter.com/fr0x9aUH4K — Elite Computer Solutions LLC (@DarrellChildr12) November 22, 2019

Instead, we got this...

When a DeLorean and an El Camino love each other very much... #Cybertruckpic.twitter.com/ZWO3N6gpBA — Nicholas Edmonds (@Topl_NickE) November 22, 2019

I wonder what inspired him...

At this exact moment Elon Musk visualized the #Cybertruckpic.twitter.com/NFHSO7f225 — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) November 22, 2019

But hey, it's not all bad. As the wise Lorraine here points out, the truck does indeed look futuristic.

Why does the #Cybertruck from #tesla remind me a great deal of Back to the Future? For real, it looks as though the 80's tried to conceptualise a car from the far far faaaaaaaaar distant future with 80's tech. https://t.co/wLCZrYT839pic.twitter.com/bAGhXjpdbo — Lorraine (@lorrainehwise) November 22, 2019

... and it would look perfectly at home in a video game...

I think the #Cybertruck looks pretty cool pic.twitter.com/uYcrUmzVOO — Dr. Mac Arthur Ge.D. (@DoctorMacArthur) November 22, 2019

... as long as it's not this one.

If nothing else, Ford must be heaving a small sigh of relief. Their flagship pickup was ignominiously hauled up a hill, after all.

Cybertruck. Slayer of pickups. Birther of memes.

Thank you, Elon! Never change. Please.

