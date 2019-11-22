Friday, November 22, 2019Back to
Tesla Cybertruck: Slayer of pickup trucks, birther of memes

Musk's electric pickup isn't just a mean machine, it's a meme machine!


Anirudh RegidiNov 22, 2019 15:21:33 IST

When the Tesla Cybertruck first rolled up on stage, I thought it was a joke. And I'm not being snarky, I genuinely thought it was an elaborate prank involving sheet metal and an electric chassis. I fully expected the sheet metal to fall away and reveal the real beast underneath.

See, I was expecting something like this...

Instead, we got this...

I wonder what inspired him...

But hey, it's not all bad. As the wise Lorraine here points out, the truck does indeed look futuristic.

... and it would look perfectly at home in a video game...

... as long as it's not this one.

If nothing else, Ford must be heaving a small sigh of relief. Their flagship pickup was ignominiously hauled up a hill, after all.

Cybertruck. Slayer of pickups. Birther of memes.

Thank you, Elon! Never change. Please.

Tesla Cybertruck: Slayer of pickup trucks, birther of memes

Tesla Cybertruck: Full steam mememachine!

