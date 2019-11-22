10:12 (IST)
Fin
And just as abruptly as it started, it's over. It was a rather short event.
I guess that's Musk for you.
tech2 News StaffNov 22, 2019 10:13:24 IST
Tesla CEO Musk promised certain features on Twitter last year, saying it would be similar in size to Ford’s F-150.
10:08 (IST)
Correction: Autopilot isn't included by default Tesla's just confirmed that Autopilot isn't included by default. The pricing excludes self-driving capabilities, which can be pre-purchased for $7,000 as an add-on. And while you can book it now, the vehicle won't be shipping till at least 2021. And that's for the base model. The AWD models won't be available till at least 2022.
10:03 (IST)
It's cheaper to operate than an average truck Musk claims an average truck costs $790/month to maintain, including fuel and maintenance charges. The Cybertruck only costs $570/month.
09:59 (IST)
It also smokes Porsches And no wonder, just look at the stats: 0-60 mph: 2.9 secs 1/4 mile: 10.8 secs Range: 250+, 300+ and 500+ mile options
10:05 (IST)
Available now (but again, not in India)
The truck can be ordered right now, but only if you're in the US.
10:03 (IST)
It's cheaper to operate than an average truck
Musk claims an average truck costs $790/month to maintain, including fuel and maintenance charges.
The Cybertruck only costs $570/month.
10:01 (IST)
Pricing? It's not coming to India, so...
Single motor RWD: $39,900
Dual motor AWD: $49,900
Tri-motor AWD: $69,900
Autopilot comes as standard.
Only the trimotor gets to 60 mph in 2.9 secnods. The cheapest model still manages it in a commendable 6.5 seconds.
09:59 (IST)
It also smokes Porsches
And no wonder, just look at the stats:
0-60 mph: 2.9 secs
1/4 mile: 10.8 secs
Range: 250+, 300+ and 500+ mile options
09:57 (IST)
Cybertruck vs F-150
OK. This is epic. The Tesla pulled an F-150 uphill, with squealing tires, while the F-150 was accelerating in the opposite direction.
09:56 (IST)
Adaptive air suspension
The air suspension system will let you adjust the ride height on the fly and makes for a very smooth ride, says Musk.
09:54 (IST)
"For some weird reason it broke now, I don't know why"
The glass broke. :(
But hey, at least the ball-bearing didn't go through.
09:53 (IST)
Glass is stronk. It's Tesla stronk,
They're now dropping chunky ball-bearings on glass panels from a dozen or so feet.
Now they're tossing it at the truck.
09:51 (IST)
A glimpse of the truck
09:50 (IST)
It's literally bulletproof
"It's the same alloy we'll be using in the Starship Rocket."
We're already drooling.
09:49 (IST)
Regular truck door: Smashed.
Cybertruck: Not a scratch.
09:48 (IST)
It's hammer time!
The body is made from "ultra-hard" stainless steel. And they're going to bash it with a sledgehammer. Live. On stage.
09:46 (IST)
"I present to you the Cyber Truck"
Cue Mad Max music, and a truck that looks something like a cross between a truck and the DeLorean from Back to the Future.
It's kinda epic, but also a little bit lame. If nothing else, it's different.
09:44 (IST)
Trucks haven't changed for decades
Musk: We need to make something different.
Audience: GO CYBER!
09:40 (IST)
We're live!
Lasers, smoke, epic movie music. This is going to be quite the show. If you'd still rather read the live than watch the epic show, thank you for sticking around. :)
Everyone else should head here.
09:36 (IST)
One more teaser while we wait
09:32 (IST)
A few more minutes
We're mere minutes away from the unveiling of Musk's latest brainchild.
Tesla's electric 'cybertruck' pickup truck is all set to be unveiled at an event in Los Angeles today.
The pickup, apparently inspired by Blade Runner, looks like an armoured personnel carrier, says Tesla CEO Elon Musk.
Apart from this, the CEO has hinted that the truck will have a will have an all-wheel drive with “crazy torque,” a suspension that dynamically adjusts for load and a driving range of up to 500 miles as an option.
When it comes to pricing, Musk in an interview claimed that this electric truck will cost "less than $50,000". In a tweet, Musk also teased an image of this upcoming truck. The truck, he says, will be about the size of a Ford F-150.
