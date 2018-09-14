Friday, September 14, 2018 Back to
Tesla customers may face longer wait time as vehicle delivery volumes rise: Musk

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans.

Tesla customers may face longer response time due to a significant increase in vehicle delivery volume in North America, chief executive officer Elon Musk said in a tweet.

“Resolving this is our top priority,” Musk said.

The company was not immediately available to provide additional details on the tweet.

Elon Musk. Image: Reuters

Tesla is trying to iron out production bumps after struggling to produce Model 3 sedans and failing to meet several production deadlines.

The company has eliminated some color options for its cars to streamline operations as it intensifies its efforts to ramp up production.

