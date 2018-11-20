Tuesday, November 20, 2018 Back to
Tesla could partner with Mercedes-Benz for a electric version of Sprinter van

The latest generation of Sprinter vans debuted in February this year.

Reuters Nov 20, 2018 09:05 AM IST

Tesla Inc could be interested in partnering with Daimler AG's Mercedes-Benz on an electric version of its Sprinter van, Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk said in a tweet here on Monday.

Representational image.

"Maybe interesting to work with Daimler/Mercedes on an electric Sprinter. That's a great van. We will inquire," Musk replied here to a comment by a Twitter user enquiring about an electric van.

The latest generation of Sprinter vans debuted in February this year and Mercedes-Benz plans here to offer electric versions from next year.

Tesla did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Daimler declined to comment on whether it was open to collaboration with Tesla, but a spokesman said it was pleased by Musk’s interest in the van.

Outgoing Daimler CEO Dieter Zetsche was reported as telling a Polish newspaper last month that he did not rule out cooperating with Tesla in future, even though the German luxury car producer had sold its stake in the U.S. electric vehicles company.

Company veteran Ola Kaellenius was recently named to become Daimler’s first non-German chief executive from next year.

