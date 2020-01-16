Thursday, January 16, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Tesla challenger Nio says talks with Guangzhou Automobile in early stage

(Reuters) - Tesla challenger Nio Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring financing and strategic opportunities with Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group , but the talks were in a preliminary stage. Earlier in the day, news website Sina Finance reported that Nio was in talks with Guangzhou to finance up to $1 billion, sending U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker up about 17% in heavy trading.


ReutersJan 16, 2020 02:17:02 IST

Tesla challenger Nio says talks with Guangzhou Automobile in early stage

(Reuters) - Tesla challenger Nio Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring financing and strategic opportunities with Chinese automaker Guangzhou Automobile Group <601238.SS>, but the talks were in a preliminary stage.

Earlier in the day, news website Sina Finance reported that Nio was in talks with Guangzhou to finance up to $1 billion, sending U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker up about 17% in heavy trading.

Electric-car makers are battling uncertain demand in China, the world's largest car market, as it rolls back subsidies on new energy vehicles amid criticism that some firms have become overly reliant on funds.

Nio on Dec. 30 had warned in its quarterly report that it did not have adequate cash for continuous operation in the next 12 months and it was looking for external financing.

U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker were jumped 17% to $4.40 in late afternoon trading.

Nio said the New York Stock Exchange had contacted it after the unusual market activity in its American Depositary Shares.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

ScoutOP Ultimate Hand Cam | 1Up Game Challenge

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Scout talks about Owais, Ronak, Ash & Team Bigetron (BTR) | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Item Hell Challenge with Scout | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

ScoutOP takes the PUBG Mobile Pop Quiz

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Indian Heroes of PUBG S2 | EP 05: Scout | Tanmay Singh

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Ocean Sharma on Popular E-Sports Casters | Thug, Krat, K18, PowerBang

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Real Shot Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Gamingpro Ocean | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say

Jan 05, 2020
French knife attacker was radicalised, anti-terrorism prosecutors say
Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Newstracker

Amazon considers opening stores in Germany: report

Jan 05, 2020
Wall Street opens 2020 with new records on China stimulus, trade hopes

Newstracker

Wall Street opens 2020 with new records on China stimulus, trade hopes

Jan 03, 2020
Stocks surge as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Newstracker

Stocks surge as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Jan 03, 2020
Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Newstracker

Oil edges up on Mideast tensions, trade optimism

Jan 03, 2020
Stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Newstracker

Stocks hit record as rally enters new year, dollar rebounds

Jan 03, 2020

science

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Air Pollution

Why is air pollution so harmful to us? Human being's DNA may hold the answer

Jan 14, 2020
Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Venus

Venus might still be home to active volcanoes, scientists gather new evidence to prove it

Jan 06, 2020
Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Space and Astronomy

Space and Astronomy in 2019: Unforgettable findings and events in space exploration, the universe

Dec 27, 2019
Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Parker Probe

Why is the Sun’s atmosphere hotter than the surface? Parker probe's data likely to find out

Dec 09, 2019