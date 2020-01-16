ReutersJan 16, 2020 02:16:08 IST
(Reuters) - Tesla challenger Nio Inc
Earlier in the day, news website Sina Finance reported that Nio was in talks with Guangzhou to finance up to $1 billion, sending U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker up about 17% in heavy trading.
Nio said the New York Stock Exchange had contacted it after the unusual market activity in its American Depositary Shares.
(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.