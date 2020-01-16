Reuters

(Reuters) - Tesla challenger Nio Inc said on Wednesday it was exploring financing and strategic opportunities with Guangzhou Automobile Group <601238.SS>, but the talks are in preliminary stage.

Earlier in the day, news website Sina Finance reported that Nio was in talks with Guangzhou to finance up to $1 billion, sending U.S.-listed shares of the electric-car maker up about 17% in heavy trading.

Nio said the New York Stock Exchange had contacted it after the unusual market activity in its American Depositary Shares.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

This story has not been edited by Firstpost staff and is generated by auto-feed.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.