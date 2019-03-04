Monday, March 04, 2019 Back to
Tesla CEO Elon Musk to announce brand new Model Y electric SUV on 14 March

The new SUV will be the fifth vehicle by Tesla since the launch of the first Model S back in 2012.

tech2 News Staff Mar 04, 2019 09:47:31 IST

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk on Sunday announced via his Twitter handle that the company will make official its much-awaited Model Y SUV on 14 March. The announcement will be made in Los Angeles at Tesla’s own design studio.

The news comes a few days after the Tesla finally brought down the price tag of its Model 3 sedan (as a separate variant) to the earlier promised $35,000, which comes a year and half after production commenced in 2017.

A 2018 Tesla Model 3 electric vehicle is shown in this photo illustration taken in Cardiff, California, U.S., June 1, 2018. Picture taken June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Mike Blake - RC19D2B02A30

The Tesla Model Y will be a more affordable alternative to its premium Model X SUV. Image: Reuters

Musk was quick to point out the similarities between the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.

Through his tweets, the Tesla CEO pointed out that the Model Y being an SUV would be 10 percent bigger than the Model 3. The Tesla Model Y is to the Model X as the Model 3 is to the Model S, which basically makes the Model Y a more affordable SUV offering from Tesla after the Model 3.

Musk also confirmed through his tweets that the SUV being similar to the Model 3 will cost about 10 percent more and will also pack in slightly lesser range considering that it uses the same battery as the Model 3.

Giving out details about the launch event, Musk also confirmed that brand will have production-ready vehicles not just to showcase on stage, but also for test-rides.

Replying to a tweet the CEO also confirmed that a pickup truck would be unveiled later this year.

On the same day, Musk also tweeted out that Tesla will announce a new version of its Supercharger car charging stations in the coming week. The new charging system will be able to charge electric vehicles at a rate 350kW or more.

Tesla was recently in the news for shutting down a majority of its showrooms in an effort to bring down the price of the Model 3 to a promised $35,000.

