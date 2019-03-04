tech2 News Staff

Tesla’s CEO, Elon Musk on Sunday announced via his Twitter handle that the company will make official its much-awaited Model Y SUV on 14 March. The announcement will be made in Los Angeles at Tesla’s own design studio.

The news comes a few days after the Tesla finally brought down the price tag of its Model 3 sedan (as a separate variant) to the earlier promised $35,000, which comes a year and half after production commenced in 2017.

Musk was quick to point out the similarities between the Model 3 sedan and Model Y SUV.

Through his tweets, the Tesla CEO pointed out that the Model Y being an SUV would be 10 percent bigger than the Model 3. The Tesla Model Y is to the Model X as the Model 3 is to the Model S, which basically makes the Model Y a more affordable SUV offering from Tesla after the Model 3.

Model Y unveil event on March 14 at LA Design Studio — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Musk also confirmed through his tweets that the SUV being similar to the Model 3 will cost about 10 percent more and will also pack in slightly lesser range considering that it uses the same battery as the Model 3.

Giving out details about the launch event, Musk also confirmed that brand will have production-ready vehicles not just to showcase on stage, but also for test-rides.

Detailed specs & pricing will be provided, as well as test rides in Y — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 3, 2019

Replying to a tweet the CEO also confirmed that a pickup truck would be unveiled later this year.

On the same day, Musk also tweeted out that Tesla will announce a new version of its Supercharger car charging stations in the coming week. The new charging system will be able to charge electric vehicles at a rate 350kW or more.

Tesla was recently in the news for shutting down a majority of its showrooms in an effort to bring down the price of the Model 3 to a promised $35,000.

