Thursday, August 02, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 02 August, 2018 11:41 IST

Tesla aims to increase production of its Model 3 sedans to 10,000 per week

Tesla, in June, announced its plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai.

Buoyed by the increased production of Model 3 cars, electric car maker Tesla has reported a revenue of $4 billion in the second quarter of 2018, with $2.2 billion in cash in hand.

Tesla shares soared nearly 11 percent in after-hours trading late on 1 August.

"We are proud of our team for producing roughly 7,000 Model 3, Model S and Model X vehicles during the last week of June.

"A total vehicle output of 7,000 vehicles per week, or 3,50,000 per year, should enable Tesla to become sustainably profitable for the first time in our history, and we expect to grow our production rate further in Q3," Elon Musk, CEO Tesla, said in a statement.

In July 2018, Model 3 — that comes with a base price tag of $35,000 — not only had the top market share position in its segment in the US, but it also outsold all other mid-sized premium sedans combined — accounting for 52 percent of the segment overall.

A man cleans a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview. Image: Reuters

A man cleans a Tesla Model 3 car during a media preview. Image: Reuters

"The popularity of Model 3 is a true testament to the product. Based on trade-ins that we've received so far, we can see that its total addressable market is much larger than mid-sized premium sedans," Musk informed.

The company expects to produce 50,000-55,000 Model 3s in Q3.

"Having achieved our 5,000 per week milestone, we will now continue to increase that further, with our aim to produce 6,000 Model 3 vehicles per week by late August.

"We aim to increase production to 10,000 Model 3s per week as fast as we can. We believe that the majority of Tesla's production lines will be ready to produce at this rate by the end of 2018," Musk said.

He also apologized to analysts for his impolite behaviour during the Q1 earnings call in May when he cut off a senior technology analyst, dubbing his question on Model 3 gross margins "boring".

Tesla, in June, announced its plan to build a wholly Tesla-owned Gigafactory 3 in Shanghai — its first "Gigafactory" outside the US.

"China is by far the largest electric vehicles (EV) market in the world and Chinese support for EVs has been exceptionally strong. Initial capacity is expected to be roughly 2,50,000 vehicles and battery packs per year, which will grow to 5,00,000, with the first cars expected to roll off the production line in about three years," said the Tesla CEO.

Construction on the China facility is expected to start within the next few quarters, though Tesla's initial investment will not start in any significant way until 2019.

"In July, we delivered our 2,00,000th vehicle in the US. We produced 53,339 vehicles in Q2 and delivered 22,319 Model S and Model X vehicles and 18,449 Model 3 vehicles, totalling 40,768 deliveries," said Musk.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

Here's how to delete your presence on social media

Here's how to delete your presence on social media
Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope

Draft e-commerce policy to tighten screws on big discounts? #DailyDope
RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope

RS Sharma's Aadhaar details already being misused #DailyDope
Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope

Facebook lost $120 bn in market capital #DailyDope
Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope

Srikrishna Committee Report - Key takeaways #DailyDope
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE STREAM
3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

also see

Tesla

Germany forces 1,050 Tesla owners to forgo €2,000 electric car subsidy

Jul 19, 2018

Tesla

Tesla battery maker Panasonic suspends cobalt supplier due to sanctions concern

Jul 20, 2018

Elon Musk

Twitter to lock unverified accounts if their display names are Elon Musk

Jul 25, 2018

Twitter

Elon Musk apologises for his 'pedo' comment after pressure from investors built up

Jul 18, 2018

farting unicorn

Elon Musk resolves farting unicorn copyright issue with US potter Tom Edwards

Jul 23, 2018

LiDAR

Mumbai firm developing high-precision HD maps for self-driving cars in the US

Jul 26, 2018

science

Kurdish refugee wins equivalent of Nobel for Maths, to have it stolen in minutes

Aug 02, 2018

Health & Medicine

Superbugs resistant to alcohol can now skirt around sanitisers and disinfectants

Aug 02, 2018

Fields medal

Indian-Australian Akshay Venkatesh wins Fields medal, the 'Nobel prize' for maths

Aug 02, 2018

Geology

Rare blue diamonds reveal Earth's deepest geological secrets, say scientists

Aug 02, 2018