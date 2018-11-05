Monday, November 05, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 05 November, 2018 13:33 IST

Tencent releases Snap Spectacles-like smart glasses, to go on sale on 11 November

Called the Weishi smartglasses, the video-recording sunglasses will allow filming from a first-person perspective.

When Snap Inc launched the second edition of its Spectacles, everybody was surprised, considering the poor response the first edition of the smartglasses got. And now, Snap-investor Tencent has also launched its own take on the Snap Spectacles, and they call it Weishi smartglasses.

Snap Spectacles.

Further, the glasses will apparently also start selling in markets soon, with its first sale starting 11 November, which also happens to be shopping carnival in China.

The purpose of these smartglasses is same as that of the Snap Spectacles. They will help users create videos from the first-person perspective.

And the Tencent glasses’ name itself implicitly describes its purpose. Weishi, means “micro videos” in Chinese. There is also a short-video sharing app by Tencent by the same name. So we are assuming, that the Weishi glasses are meant to work in sync with the Weishi app.

Alongside the smart sunglasses, Tencent has also rolled out a GoPro-like action camera that links to the Weishi app.

