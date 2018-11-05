When Snap Inc launched the second edition of its Spectacles, everybody was surprised, considering the poor response the first edition of the smartglasses got. And now, Snap-investor Tencent has also launched its own take on the Snap Spectacles, and they call it Weishi smartglasses.

Further, the glasses will apparently also start selling in markets soon, with its first sale starting 11 November, which also happens to be shopping carnival in China.

#Tencent's version of Snap Spectacles will go on sale Nov 11th pic.twitter.com/sNuSezdVgS — Matthew Brennan (@mbrennanchina) November 2, 2018

The purpose of these smartglasses is same as that of the Snap Spectacles. They will help users create videos from the first-person perspective.

And the Tencent glasses’ name itself implicitly describes its purpose. Weishi, means “micro videos” in Chinese. There is also a short-video sharing app by Tencent by the same name. So we are assuming, that the Weishi glasses are meant to work in sync with the Weishi app.

Alongside the smart sunglasses, Tencent has also rolled out a GoPro-like action camera that links to the Weishi app.