Huawei will join the likes of Sharp and Essential to sport a small rounded notch unlike the narrow iPhone X-like notch. Fellow Chinese smartphone maker Oppo was the first to follow this new trend.

In a TENAA listing, an Honor device with model name ARE-AL00 was seen sporting a small notch which looked similar to a water drop as Oppo likes to call it. This new waterdrop-like notch can prove to be marginally better as compared to the narrower notch since it increases the usable screen space by a tiny bit. It is most likely that the front-facing camera would be only thing seen being fit into the so-called teardrop.

It is speculated that the smartphone could be an Honor 8X or 8S.

While there is not much information about the device, but as per the images, the phone can come with a small notch on the display with a narrow chin at the bottom. The sides of the phones are nearly bezel-less.

At the back of the phone is a vertically placed dual camera setup with a flash below it. Also present at the back is a fingerprint sensor.

If the phone is indeed the Honor 8X, then it is most likely to succeed the Honor 7X. Honor had launched the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage bearing Honor 7X variant, last year. It packed Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC. Unlike the speculated 8X, it has a horizontal dual camera setup (12 MP + 2 MP) behind the phone. The device is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.