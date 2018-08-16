Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 16 August, 2018 18:37 IST

TENAA listing shows that Honor's new offering may sport a waterdrop-like notch

An Honor device with model name ARE-AL00 was sported a small notch similar to a water drop.

Huawei will join the likes of Sharp and Essential to sport a small rounded notch unlike the narrow iPhone X-like notch. Fellow Chinese smartphone maker Oppo was the first to follow this new trend.

The notch on the recently released Honor 9N. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

The notch on the recently released Honor 9N. Image: tech2/ Amrita Rajput

In a TENAA listing, an Honor device with model name ARE-AL00 was seen sporting a small notch which looked similar to a water drop as Oppo likes to call it. This new waterdrop-like notch can prove to be marginally better as compared to the narrower notch since it increases the usable screen space by a tiny bit. It is most likely that the front-facing camera would be only thing seen being fit into the so-called teardrop.

It is speculated that the smartphone could be an Honor 8X or 8S.

While there is not much information about the device, but as per the images, the phone can come with a small notch on the display with a narrow chin at the bottom. The sides of the phones are nearly bezel-less.

At the back of the phone is a vertically placed dual camera setup with a flash below it. Also present at the back is a fingerprint sensor.

If the phone is indeed the Honor 8X, then it is most likely to succeed the Honor 7X. Honor had launched the 4 GB RAM with 64 GB internal storage bearing Honor 7X variant, last year. It packed Huawei’s own HiSilicon Kirin 659 SoC. Unlike the speculated 8X, it has a horizontal dual camera setup (12 MP + 2 MP) behind the phone. The device is powered by a 3,340 mAh battery.

tags


3 amazing art apps | What The App


Top Stories

latest videos

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science

A new era begins with NASA's Parker Solar Probe | Tech2 Science
Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon

Cyber security and net etiquette with Rakshit Tandon
3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App

3 Amazing Art Apps | What The App
Fortnite for Android LIVE!

Fortnite for Android LIVE!
Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look

Xiaomi Black Shark | First Look
Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world

Oppo Find X Review: Most good looking phone in the world
How does the Data Protection Bill impact you

How does the Data Protection Bill impact you
DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope

DoT and its measures to control fake news #DailyDope
Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha

Why Saplings Can't Replace Trees, explains Neha Sinha
Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

Best Apps To Create Content | What The App

also see

Honor Play

Honor Play first impressions: A metallic Honor 10 with a focus on gaming

Aug 06, 2018

Amazon

Amazon's Freedom Sale: Top offers you need to consider

Aug 09, 2018

Honor View 10

Honor View 10 variant with 8 GB RAM will be sold on 14 August in China: Report

Aug 09, 2018

Honor View10

Honor View10 variant with 8 GB RAM to go on sale on 14 August in China

Aug 09, 2018

Honor

Honor Magic 2 may feature 95% screen-to-body ratio, graphene battery tech: Reports

Aug 05, 2018

Huawei

On-device Artificial Intelligence will continue to be a focus area for Huawei

Aug 03, 2018

science

ISRO

ISRO will put man in space for the first time for 7 days by 2022, says K. Sivan

Aug 15, 2018

AI in Healthcare

This AI software from DeepMind can detect eye diseases as well as a doctor

Aug 15, 2018

Space & Biology

NASA to send submarine to Antarctica looking for temperature-resistant life

Aug 15, 2018

Aeronautics

This spinning heat-shield for spacecrafts may change the future of Mars missions

Aug 14, 2018