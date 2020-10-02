FP Trending

Telegram has introduced a number of features on its recent update. These features include Search Filters as well as Anonymous Admins and Channel Comments. Search Filters will help users find their way around, while Anonymous Admins will make the battle for freedom safer and Channel Comments will make sure everyone's voice is heard. As per a blog post, from now on, one can filter search results by typing using the new tabs: Media, Links, Files and others.

If users want to search a particular time period they need to type the date and typing the name of any person, group, channel or bot will add a filter by source.

Anonymous Group Admins is another tool for safer protests. Users can toggle Remain Anonymous in Admin rights to enable Batman mode. The anonymised admin will be hidden in the list of group members and their messages in the chat will be signed with the group name, similar to channel posts.

Telegram has also added a comment button to posts on channels with discussion groups. According to the blogpost, "Comments show up in a cozy little thread of their own, but will also land in the discussion group to keep everyone in the loop and make it easier for admins to keep the conversation civil."

If a person is not a member of the channel's discussion group, they will be notified about replies to their comments via a new chat called Replies.

Other inclusions are the ability to switch between day and night themes from the left menu. Furthermore, users will see animated pop-ups when deleting messages, changing notifications, saving media, etc.

As per the blog, another thing users can do is press and hold on any profile picture in a group chat to take a closer look. If they are using multiple accounts in one app, they can now preview the chat lists of other accounts using the same gesture in the account switcher. They have also included more animated emoji to send with messages.