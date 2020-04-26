Sunday, April 26, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Telegram’s monthly user base rises to 400 million; messaging app plans to launch group video calls later this year

Telegram’s comments on the security of video calls come amid criticism directed at popular video calling app Zoom over security and privacy issues.


FP TrendingApr 26, 2020 19:14:54 IST

Messaging app Telegram has said that it has now reached 400 million monthly users, which is a rise of around 100 million users in the last one year. At least 1.5 million new users register on the platform every day.

The company is also working on launching secure group video calls this year. Telegram, in a blog post, said, “Video calls in 2020 are much like messaging in 2013. There are apps that are either secure or usable, but not both.”

Telegram’s comments on the security of video calls come amid criticism directed at popular video calling app Zoom over security and privacy issues.

Telegram’s monthly user base rises to 400 million; messaging app plans to launch group video calls later this year

Logo of telegram app. Reuters.

Zoom is facing a backlash as several security experts, lawmakers and security agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), have warned that its default settings aren’t secure enough.

Apart from the aforementioned announcements, Telegram has come up with a collection of new features.

It had introduced Quiz Mode to Telegram Polls so that users could flex their mind muscles. The company has upgraded quizzes with educational features. Telegram decided to add this feature after witnessing an increase of more serious educational tests and quizzes in recent weeks.

Users can now add explanations which appear when they respond to quiz questions. This feature will help them learn from their mistakes.

Telegram has also introduced a new directory to browse the 20,000 stickers available on the app.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

tags

latest videos

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Erangel School HotDrop Custom Room

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Sanhok Ruins HotDrop

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House | Vikendi Villa HotDrop Challenge

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Crossbow & Melee Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Pistols Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

1Up In The House Snipers Only Challenge | Custom Room

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Triggered Insaan Opinion on @CarryMinati , @LazarBeam , @Angry Prash & @BeastBoyShub | 1Up Gaming

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Zero Kill Challenge with Triggered Insaan | 1Up Game Challenge | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile

Death Race with Triggered Insaan | PUBG Mobile


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Zoom

Over 500,000 Zoom accounts have been hacked and sold on the dark web: Report

Apr 15, 2020
Over 500,000 Zoom accounts have been hacked and sold on the dark web: Report
The beta version of Namaste, a video conferencing alternative to Zoom, is now live: Here's how it works

Say Namaste

The beta version of Namaste, a video conferencing alternative to Zoom, is now live: Here's how it works

Apr 21, 2020
WhatsApp may soon increase group call limit, to let you call up to 7 participants

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon increase group call limit, to let you call up to 7 participants

Apr 21, 2020
Zoom's latest update aims to stop Zoombombing, improve encryption, security controls

Zoom

Zoom's latest update aims to stop Zoombombing, improve encryption, security controls

Apr 23, 2020
Microsoft Skype now lets you change, blur background for video calls: Here's how to enable it

Skype

Microsoft Skype now lets you change, blur background for video calls: Here's how to enable it

Apr 23, 2020
Google Duo adds new features for better video calling experience including increased group limit, personalised videos, more

Google Duo

Google Duo adds new features for better video calling experience including increased group limit, personalised videos, more

Apr 22, 2020

science

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Gene editing

First CRISPR gene editing trial in cancer patients points to safety of technique in medical treatments

Feb 12, 2020
Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Coronavirus

Coronavirus outbreak, N95 masks, traditional medicine and other burning questions — answered

Feb 05, 2020
Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Good Science

Nobel a byproduct, India's aim ought to be developing first-rate science culture: Venki Ramakrishnan

Feb 04, 2020
Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Chemistry

Watch: First-ever recording of a pair of atoms forming, breaking chemical bonds

Feb 04, 2020