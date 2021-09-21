Tuesday, September 21, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Telegram's latest update introduces new chat themes, interactive emojis and more

Telegram is now offering eight new themes which users can apply to specific private chats.


FP TrendingSep 21, 2021 15:43:02 IST

Telegram messenger has introduced a wide range of features in its recent monthly update for its trusted users. According to the press release, the new features will make the user chat experience more intriguing than ever before.

Among the many features, the platform has added different chat themes with different people, a read receipt feature for Telegram Private Groups, and interactive emojis. Even an option to record live stream video chats and audio sessions with others is also included in the latest update.

Image: Telegram

Telegram is now offering eight new themes which users can apply to specific private chats. Image: Telegram

Within a span of a month, this is the second major update for the Telegram app. Made to improve user experience with high utility-driven features, the new update including the following:

-        Users can see detailed read receipts in Telegram groups

-        Interactive emoji for enhancing best user chat experience

-        Telegram is offering audio and video sessions from live streaming feature

-        A wide range of multiple new themes for individual chat backgrounds

Talking about the new update, Pavel Durov, CEO and Founder, wrote on his Telegram channel blog, “This new version of Telegram also contains an important upgrade that will allow our apps to work without interruption. Until now, Telegram used 32-bit values for the identifiers of users and channels. Due to its fast growth, Telegram has been quickly approaching the maximum number of 32-bit IDs, which is about 2.1 billion”.

Read Receipts in Small Groups: This update includes a big change for Telegram Groups. In order to protect users' privacy, read receipts in groups will be stored only for seven days after the message is sent.

Record Live Streams and Video Chats: Millions of communities regularly host live events for unlimited viewers on Telegram. With this new feature, admins are allowed to record Live Streams and video chats to publish them for those who missed the live sessions.

Chat Themes: Telegram is now offering eight new themes which users can apply to specific private chats. Each of these new themes display beautifully animated backgrounds, colourful message bubbles, and exceptional background patterns.

Interactive Emoji: A new way of sharing emotion in real-time has been introduced by Telegram. For this feature, users need to send a single emoji to private chats and then click on the animated emoji following which a full-screen effect will show.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

Free For All BGMI Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

1Up In The House | Intense Squad House Hold

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

The Most Dangerous Custom Room Settings | BGMI

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Why IGC doesn't support PC Games?

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Let's see how many DISLIKES this stream will get

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Show this video to your squad for motivation | #Shorts

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

Welcome iOS Players to BGMI | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming

BGMI iOS Launch is Now Official | 1Up Gaming


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Newstracker

'Privacy is not for sale,' promises Telegram founder Pavel Durov adding the app will use built in systems to bypass Russian ban

Apr 14, 2018
'Privacy is not for sale,' promises Telegram founder Pavel Durov adding the app will use built in systems to bypass Russian ban
Apple has finally approved an updated version of the Telegram app, after it allegedly rejected app updates

NewsTracker

Apple has finally approved an updated version of the Telegram app, after it allegedly rejected app updates

Jun 02, 2018
Telegram’s latest update introduces Payments 2.0, voice chat scheduling and more

Telegram

Telegram’s latest update introduces Payments 2.0, voice chat scheduling and more

Apr 28, 2021
Telegram introduces video editor, better GIFs, animated photos and more updates

Telegram

Telegram introduces video editor, better GIFs, animated photos and more updates

Jun 08, 2020
Telegram video calls can now allow up to 1000 participants at a time, record HD messages and more

Telegram

Telegram video calls can now allow up to 1000 participants at a time, record HD messages and more

Aug 02, 2021
Facebook's global outage results in Telegram gaining 3 million new users

Telegram

Facebook's global outage results in Telegram gaining 3 million new users

Mar 14, 2019

science

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

sharks

Shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth’s climate history

Jul 13, 2021
Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

heat wave

Rising temperatures can cause heat waves: Here are three tips to prevent heat stroke

Jul 13, 2021
Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Dinosaurs

Earth was home to billions of T-rex over lakhs of generations, suggests new study

Apr 16, 2021
Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Coronavirus Hug

Nurse embracing patient in Brazil wearing 'hug curtain' wins World Press Photo of the Year

Apr 16, 2021