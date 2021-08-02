FP Trending

Messaging app Telegram has received a new update, which introduces a number of features for users. The highlight of the update is the ability to add up to 1000 people on a video call, which is called Group Video Calls 2.0. The Group Video Calls 2.0 feature allows 30 people to broadcast video from both their camera and screens. The other 70 can participate in the video calling session. The limit is expected to be increased with time.

There's also the new Video Messages 2.0, which will allow people to record video messages in high resolution. It will also come with an option to fast forward or rewind the video message. A video message can be recorded by long-pressing the mic icon to turn a voice message into a video message.

The media player in the app now supports 0.5x, 1.5x, and 2x playback speeds. Its Android app also supports 0.2x speeds. Users can also jump to different timestamps of a video to share the link of the exact time that needs to be shared.

People can also share their screens on one-on-one video calls. Additionally, there are more features.

There's the new auto-deletion of messages after a month in addition to the auto-deletion of messages after a day or week.

You can now precisely draw on the photos and videos with the help of a brush, whose size can be changed. The app also includes new passcode animations and password recovery reminders.

Additional features include message sending animations on Android, a new in-app camera on iOS, the ability to choose multiple recipients on iOS, new animated emoji (also on iOS), and more.

All these features are now available for Telegram users.