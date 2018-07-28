Saturday, July 28, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 28 July, 2018 11:14 IST

Telegram updates app to roll out Passport, a unified authorization feature

Telegram assures that any identification obtained by the feature is stored on Telegram Cloud.

Telegram has recently updated its app to roll out a new feature called Passport, which the company explains as "a unified authorization method for services that require personal identification."

With more and more apps and platforms now asking for user identification, Telegram aims to eliminate the hassle of uploading document scans over and again.

With the new Telegram Passport, the apps will allow users to upload their documents once, and then instantly share it with any service, which asks for personal identification proof.

Telegram was shut in Iran. Reuters.

Telegram was shut in Iran. Reuters.

Telegram assures that any identification obtained by the feature is stored on Telegram Cloud, and protected by end-to-end encryption, and a password only the user knows. “Telegram has no access to the data you store in your Telegram passport”. It says that when a user shares any data, it directly reaches the recipient.

Telegram in its blog post also announced that moving forward all Telegram Passport data will move to a decentralized cloud.

Do note, in order to use Telegram Passport, you need the latest version of the platform. Once you are up to date, you can go ahead and upload some documents, and you will see your data in Settings > Privacy & Security > Telegram Passport on Android and on Settings > Telegram Passport on iOS.

tags


Top Stories

latest videos

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App

3 Alternatives To WhatsApp | What The App
Huawei Nova 3 launched in India

Huawei Nova 3 launched in India
Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope

Few takers for Indian mobile phones? #DailyDope
Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review

Asphalt 9: Legends iOS Android Review
PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream

PUBG MOBILE War Mode Stream
PUBG MOBILE Stream

PUBG MOBILE Stream
How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?

How to deal with objectionable WhatsApp Messages?
Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog

Gadgetwala tours #Shenzhen's electronics market #Huaqiangbei | #TravelVlog
Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot

Instagram's 2 new features: Music sticker and Green Dot
The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

The century's longest Blood Moon eclipse explained | Tech2 Science

also see

Telegram

Telegram brings Passport feature to enable ease in authorisation of IDs

Jul 27, 2018

advertisement

Facebook signs new agreement banning discriminatory advertisements on its platform

Jul 25, 2018

SocialMediaStar

Watch Sonam Kapoor, Rega Jha in a candid conversation about online trolls, and all things viral

Jul 16, 2018

SocialMediaStar

Social Media Star: Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam open up about selfie culture, online trolls

Jul 16, 2018

SocialMediaStar

Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps

Jul 16, 2018

SocialMediaStar

Masaba Gupta, Pooja Dhingra discuss WhatsApp groups, unfollowing people and stalking profiles

Jul 16, 2018

science

Lunar Eclipse

From penumbra to totality: Detailed schedule of the century's longest lunar eclipse

Jul 27, 2018

Water on Mars

Water on Mars: What the latest discovery means for search for life beyond Earth

Jul 27, 2018

Eclipse

Lunar eclipse of the century: When and how to watch in India on 27 July

Jul 27, 2018

Mars

Mars will make its closest approach in 15 years during the total lunar eclipse

Jul 26, 2018