Telegram introduces chat folders, desktop sync and other new features in latest update

You will now see new coronavirus related emoji animations in Telegram that you can use while chatting.


tech2 News StaffMar 31, 2020 15:23:23 IST

Telegram has introduced new features to the messaging app. Starting today, you will now see new Chat Folders that will help you segregate work chats from personal ones.

You can create these chat folders as per your convenience and then switch between them by swiping left and right between tabs. You can even archive a chat entirely by swiping left just like in Gmail or WhatsApp. These chats will be archived in a folder separately but will pop back to the normal chat list in case it has a notification.

On Android, you will have to long-press on a specific chat/chats that need to be archived and then tap on the archive icon in the top right corner.

Another new feature is a new folder on the sidebar that enables desktop to sync all the folders of Telegram and you can switch between the devices easily.

If you have a channel (group) of more than 1,000 people on it, you will now be able to see detailed statistics about its growth and performance of its posts.

New animations are also added in this update. You will now see new coronavirus related emoji animations that you can use while chatting.

 

