FP Trending

Popular messaging app Telegram has set out a major update that will allow users to upload profile videos and share unlimited data and a lot more.

In a company statement released recently, the firm said users will be able to upload a profile video that will play whenever someone opens their profile. They will also be able to curate different frames to be displayed in chats around the static profile pictures.

Other than this, now Telegram users can share unlimited files with a maximum of 2 GB size per file. Earlier, users could share a file of 1.5 GB max. The app introduced an enhanced People Nearby feature as well.

Introducing Video Ca... *ah, no, not yet* Profile Videos, 2 GB File Sharing, Group Stats, improved People Nearby and more:https://t.co/CKCtsSRc0A — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) July 26, 2020

The company blog mentioned that the profile video was similar to the moving images seen in the popular Harry Potter franchise. "Capture yourself in action, or wink and wave at people like you're in a magical picture from Harry Potter."

An enhanced media editor will be in place that will have a 'soften skin' option for the pictures or videos you take with the front-facing camera. This feature comes in addition to the 'brightness', 'contrast' and 'enhance' options.

Now while using Telegram, you can see how far a fellow Telegram user is. Also "when you start a chat with someone nearby, Telegram will suggest a greeting sticker to break the ice."

In order to activate the 'people nearby' option, users need to select the 'Contacts' tab, tap on 'Find People Nearby' and then select 'Make Myself Visible'.

Making previews better, now you will be able to get a mini thumbnail of any media. So you do not need to open the chat or download the media unless you know it is worthy of it.

"If you're getting too many messages from non-contacts, try the new switch in Privacy & Security settings to automatically archive and mute new chats from people not in your contacts." You can bring these chats back by visiting the archive section.

Another important update is the addition of detailed graphs about the growth of a large group on Telegram. For groups with a minimum of 500 members, these channel stats will be available. The app has added several new animated emojis as well as a mini football game that gets activated by sending a single football emoji in the chat.