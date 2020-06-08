FP Trending

Telegram Messenger has announced a bunch of new features for its latest version 6.2. Now users can make use of an in built video editor, two-step verification, better GIFs and animated photos, among other updates.

The update was announced by the firm on its official Twitter account and website.

The cloud based instant messaging service will now let you enhance a video like other professional video editors. Users can adjust the visual parameters like exposure, warmth, saturation before sending a video clip to any contact on Telegram. With this, you will no longer need the assistance of an additional editor application for manipulating any clip.

Introducing a Video Editor, Animated Photos, better GIFs and more:https://t.co/4AAw7dxaR5 — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) June 4, 2020

Telegram has also bettered its photo editing feature, although almost all of the photo editing tools have been made available for videos now.

Users can zoom in on a video clip or a picture and add stickers, which in case of a still photograph, will be posted as a graphics interchange format (GIF).

Another new feature introduced is the two step verification. One can enable this by setting up a new password from the ‘Privacy and Security’ option. Once done, users can log into their Telegram account from any other device.

One can also select the data they want to keep, thereby deleting the rest – all in the app. However, the files will be deleted only from the local database and can be redownloaded from the Telegram cloud. Users can also delete texts of cached messages to save space on your device with its new cache management feature.

As said in the tweet, a greater variety of GIFs are now present for users. One can search for the trending GIF and send it. Users can also find the most relatable GIF according to their mood with the emoji search.