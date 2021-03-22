Monday, March 22, 2021Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Telegram introduces new features including voice chats 2.0, recorded chats, raise hand and more

Telegram also allows admins to create separate invite links for speakers and listeners to avoid any confusion.


FP TrendingMar 22, 2021 14:36:16 IST

Popular messaging app Telegram has introduced Voice Chats 2.0 for all users. The new feature will allow users to conduct audio-based chats, much like it is done on Clubhouse. The feature comes after Telegram provided the ability for Groups back in December last year. It is now available for unlimited participants. Here’s a look at what it is. Voice Chats 2.0 also brings about several features for the ease of communicating verbally by hosting Channels.

Telegram introduces new features including voice chats 2.0, recorded chats, raise hand and more

The voice chats can also be recorded so that people who have missed the sessions can listen to them later.

Firstly, admins of the Channels and public groups will be able to host audio-based chats for millions of people; there won't be a limit on this.

The voice chats can also be recorded so that people who have missed the sessions can listen to them later. The recorded voice chats can be saved in the ‘Saved Messages’ section and can even be shared with others. Once the recording starts, users will be able to see a red light next to the title of the voice chat.

Another feature is raise hand that allows participants to raise hands and ask questions, much like on Clubhouse. Admins can now see the bio of the attendees to easily recognise them.

Telegram also allows admins to create separate invite links for speakers and listeners to avoid any confusion. These can also be shared in different community groups for better reach. For celebrities, there is now an option to join voice chats via their public channels instead of personal accounts to maintain privacy.

In addition to this, Telegram has got features such as the ability to cancel forwarding a message, changing the recipient of a message, and listening to voice messages from where they were left. Android users can now choose the ‘swiping left’ actions in the chat list. The options include archiving chats, pinning, muting, deleting or marking them as read.

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

Valorant Pro Jay 'Sinatraa' Won accused of Sexual Abuse

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

PUBG New State GOOD or BAD News? | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

Stream Sniping Challenge 2 | 1Up Gaming

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

PUBG Mobile is the reason behind the growth of Valorant in India

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

Professional Gamer Abhay 'xhade' Urkude Confesses to Hacking | Valorant Hacking Incident 2021

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

No Gun No Fun? / FAU-G Review | 1Up Gaming

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

Should Forsaken be Forgiven? | CSGO Hacking Incident 2018

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

The Story Of haiVaan | 1Up Gaming Interviews

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

haiVaan plays the Valorant Pop Quiz

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...

The Story of haiVaan | Coming Soon...


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Telegram

Telegram introduces chat folders, desktop sync and other new features in latest update

Mar 31, 2020
Telegram introduces chat folders, desktop sync and other new features in latest update
Telegram update brings features like home screen widgets, auto-delete, and more

Telegram

Telegram update brings features like home screen widgets, auto-delete, and more

Feb 26, 2021
Telegram introduces new animated stickers that tone down the battery consumption

Telegram

Telegram introduces new animated stickers that tone down the battery consumption

Jul 08, 2019
Telegram releases update, now lets users upload profile videos, share 2 GB files, more

Telegram

Telegram releases update, now lets users upload profile videos, share 2 GB files, more

Jul 27, 2020
Telegram's latest update now helps recover deleted chats, adds new animations

Instant messaging app

Telegram's latest update now helps recover deleted chats, adds new animations

Jan 22, 2019
Airtel Launches Voice Chat Service

Airtel Launches Voice Chat Service

May 28, 2007

science

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Waterbird Conservation

Avian flu outbreak in India brings forth links to environment, animal and human health

Mar 22, 2021
New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Indian Space Tech

New space tech incubator at NIT Rourkela to build capacity, promote innovation in Eastern India

Mar 22, 2021
Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Space Debris Removal

Japan-UK private mission to demonstrate new space debris removal service on 22 March

Mar 22, 2021
Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

NASA Leadership

Former senator Bill Nelson who flew in space shuttle nominated by Biden to lead NASA

Mar 22, 2021