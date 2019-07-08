tech2 News Staff

Adding a visual to a conversation makes it more engaging and fun. We have seen a lot of interesting things like stickers, GIFs, emojis and so on. Now the messaging app Telegram has announced animated stickers so that the users can have more fun playing around with new elements instead of just using old ways to chat.

Introducing ultra-lightweight, super-smooth animated stickers for those who like to move it. https://t.co/s1qBQMiXAs — Telegram Messenger (@telegram) July 6, 2019

According to the company's blog post, these stickers are designed specially so that data consumption is reduced to its minimum. These stickers will barely take upto 20-30 KB of space in your device. The new version 5.9 will bring this new feature of adding animated stickers to the chats. As per the company, the format of these stickers is based on Lottie .TSG format and they play at 60 fps. The company claims that these stickers consume less battery than GIFs.

(Also read: Instagram adds in 'Chat' sticker to stories for letting your followers join a group chat)

WhatsApp is one of the major players if we talk about the competition of Telegram but let's be honest, the Facebook-owned messaging app, has far many users than Telegram. But one thing we also cannot deny the fact that when it comes stickers, Telegram has an upper hand. These newly introduced stickers will be used in a similar manner as the previous stickers. You just have to click on the icon of stickers while typing and choose for a sticker from the list. Users will also be able to search for the desired sticker the same way as GIFs and old stickers.

As we follow the planned launch of India's second mission to the Moon, Chandrayaan-2 on 15 July, you can find our entire collection of stories, in-depth analysis, live updates, videos & more on our dedicated #Chandrayaan2TheMoon domain.