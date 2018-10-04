Thursday, October 04, 2018 Back to
tech2 News Staff 04 October, 2018

Telegram confirms IP address leak issue fixed in its latest v1.4.0 desktop update

Telegram confirms that the flaw has been fixed in its latest Telegram for Desktop v1.4.0 update.

Telegram in its response to reports about security vulnerability on its desktop client confirmed that the flaw has been fixed and comes along in its latest Telegram for Desktop v1.4.0 update.

The vulnerability was first founded by a Mumbai-based researcher Dhiraj Mishra. The vulnerability was consistent in Windows, Mac, and Linux.

According to Mishra, during voice calls, the IP addresses of the user would appear. Additionally, the IP address of people was also noticed for long hours in Telegram's server logs and they were not encrypted.

Revealing a user's IP address not only puts a user's internet activity at risk, but it can reveal a lot about a user's browsing history, choices, and preferences about their private lives.

Since the IP address was visible only while making voice calls through a peer-to-peer connection for which a user's IP address is needed. According to Telegram, in its mobile app, it had given users the option to switch off the peer-to-peer call function and create voice calls via the Telegram server, but the same option was not available on its desktop app.

Telegram in its response said, "Telegram Desktop, which is used in less than 0.01 percent of Telegram calls, was the only platform where this setting was missing. Thanks to a researcher who pointed that out, we made the Telegram Desktop experience consistent with the rest of our apps."

Telegram app is known to be one of the safest modes of communication, at a time when already there is so much threat to user data privacy, however, such as flaw creates an iota of doubt whether our private user data is indeed safe.

