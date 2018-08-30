Thursday, August 30, 2018 Back to
  • Advertisement
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

tech2 News Staff 30 August, 2018 12:43 IST

Telegram CEO says despite change in privacy policy platform is still secure

Telegram now reserves rights to sharing user’s IP address and phone number if court demands.

On 28 August, Telegram announced a change in its privacy policy, which has now opened the possibility for the platform to turn over a user's IP address and phone number if there was a court order that alleged a user had ties to extremism or terrorism.

Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov's statement on change in privacy policy.

Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov's statement on change in privacy policy.

This change in policy was widely refuted by users across the world, and specifically in Russia, Iran, and other countries with authoritarian governments.

However, in the latest development to this, Telegram co-founder and CEO Pavel Durov told Radio Free Europe/ Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) that the change in policy would not result in turning over users’ data to intelligence agencies, but the company does discourage extremists from using the app.

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov delivers a keynote speech during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain February 23, 2016. REUTERS/Albert Gea - D1AESOQXTQAB

Founder and CEO of Telegram Pavel Durov. Reuters

“We previously had no real privacy policy and had to come up with one this summer to comply with. We haven't shared any terrorists' data with authorities yet, but our theoretical ability to do so is another measure we've taken to discourage terrorists from abusing our platform," Durov told the publication.

This move from Telegram comes after a Moscow court ruled in April that regulators could block Telegram if the platform continues to refuse to turn over the encryption keys.

Further, Durov confirmed to RFE/RL that the policy change was sparked by the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a regulation, which came to effect earlier this year, that governs how Internet companies store and use personal data.

tags


Age doesn't matter. You have got to beat everyone else


Top Stories

latest videos

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 review - The new definition of excess
#DailyDope — Drone delivery

#DailyDope — Drone delivery
Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price

Realme 2 First Impressions | A pleasant experience at a great price
POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test

POCO F1 vs Oneplus 6 - PUBG Mobile heat test
Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain

Why most trolls are Men, Psychologists explain
Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas

Raksha Bandhan 2018: Last minute gift ideas
Deleted video

Deleted video
POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis

POCO F1 First Impressions & competition analysis
AMA On POCOPHONE F1

AMA On POCOPHONE F1
Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

Nokia 6.1 Plus Review — Sexiest budget Android phone

also see

Instagram

Instagram's testing new feature to help college-going users find fellow students

Aug 25, 2018

Tinder

New York woman sets up mass Tinder date with nearly 200 clueless suitors: Report

Aug 21, 2018

Facebook

Facebook bans myPersonality, a third-party app that misused data of 4 million users

Aug 23, 2018

WhatsApp

WhatsApp says building traceability for messages undermines privacy protections

Aug 24, 2018

WhatsApp

People globally have spent 85 billion hours on WhatsApp in last three months: Study

Aug 21, 2018

NewsTracker

Pakistan warns to ban Twitter for not blocking 'derogatory' content about country; Imran Khan's PTI against move

Aug 17, 2018

science

Space Expo

ISRO, Antrix Corporation and CII to host 6th Bengaluru Space Expo on 6-8 Sept

Aug 30, 2018

Psychosis

Scientists unpick how a non-intoxicating cannabis component may fight psychosis

Aug 30, 2018

Tawaki penguins

How the New Zealand Tawaki penguins embark on an incredible marathon every winter

Aug 30, 2018

Sea turtles

Over 300 sea turtles from an endangered species found dead on Mexico beach

Aug 30, 2018