tech2 News Staff 27 July, 2018 11:54 IST

Telegram brings Passport feature to enable ease in authorisation of IDs

To get started with this service, ensure that your Telegram app is updated to version 4.9.

More often than not, there are times when we have to attach our identity proofs for payments, registration for any service for the purpose of verification. In such a situation, collecting scanned documents becomes a tedious process. Therefore, to ensure ease of access, Telegram has introduced Telegram Passport, a new feature, where the messaging app becomes a middleman to send scanned identification proofs to the concerned service.

To get started with this service, ensure that your Telegram app is updated to version 4.9.

Telegram.

Telegram.

Where does this service work?

Telegram has tied up with online firms to enable this service. As of now, Telegram and ePayments, an e-wallet company have tied up for people to attach their scanned documents using Telegram.

How does it work?

Firstly, the user has to sign up for the online service via Telegram. The messaging app asks you to create a password followed by verification.

Let's say an online payments firm wants your ID proof for authentication, the required online payments firm will request for permission to use your data. Following this, you can sign up with the required online firm whose bot account gets added to your list of contacts.

If a service needs your information, you need to add your password to decrypt your data. Before this, you must sign to Telegram Passport that comes along with your update. Here all the proofs get authorised and sent to the required firm.

Given above is the Telegram Passport feature.

Given above is the Telegram Passport feature.

Once you tap Identity Document, a list of proofs such as passport, drivers license, or any other identity proof appears. On clicking on the requisite proof, the user gets an option as to where would they like to upload their photos from, iCloud or Photos.

After selecting the required identity proof, it gets attached to the service. Various online firms can also tie up with Telegram to bring ease in their services.

This service is only in the introductory phase and Telegram has given an option for you to try it out.

Will the identity proofs remain safe?

According to Telegram, your identity proofs and personal data are stored in the Telegram Cloud using end-to-end encryption.

"To Telegram, this data is just random gibberish, and we have no access to the information you store in your Telegram Passport. When you share data, it goes directly to the recipient," says Telegram in its communications.

In the future, Telegram intends to store all data on a decentralised cloud. It did not mention any storage limit.

Telegram's version is available in both Android and iOS. It has not revealed any list of online firms it is working with.

