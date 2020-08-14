Friday, August 14, 2020Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Telegram beta version brings video calling feature for both iOS and Android users: Report

While video calling, users will also get the on-screen buttons to mute, flip and disconnect the call.


FP TrendingAug 14, 2020 14:33:49 IST

One of the top demands of Telegram users was the provision of making video calls, especially with the pandemic diminishing chances of face to face meetings.

The messaging application is finally rolling out a video chat feature, which will be available to users through the v7.0 beta version. Users can download the latest beta version from Telegram's app centre.

An Android Police report mentions that downloading the APK file will not replace the original app but simply open it next to the regular application. Hence, once you open the beta version, you will have to authenticate the app again.

Telegram beta version brings video calling feature for both iOS and Android users: Report

Telrgram

According to XDA Developers, the beta will be compatible with iOS, Android, as well as macOS. It can be accessed by clicking on the three dots present at the top right corner of the screen. The report added that the app will be soon able to support Android 11's Bubble notifications as well. No confirmation about the video calling feature has been sent out from the firm as of yet but it is understandable that they are awaiting the stable performance.

Using the video calling option is simple and if anyone of your contacts has installed v7.0, you can chat with them over video calling. There are on-screen buttons to mute, flip and cut the call. Like some other popular apps, clicking on the right hand side frame enlarges your picture to shorten the contact's picture.

The picture in picture mode is also available. But users need to click on the back arrow on the top left while they're already in a call. This will pop up a permission tab, after allowing which, the PIP mode gets activated.

 

tags

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

latest videos

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | AR Only

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House | BootCamp Hotdrop

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House Zone Shrink Speed 1.2x | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

1Up In The House | SMGs and Shotguns | Subscribers Games

Deleted video

Deleted video

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | AR & Snipers Only | Subscriber Games

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | CrossBows, Melee & Throwables

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x weapons v.2

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Erangel 3x Weapons

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms

1Up In The House | Sanhok 3x Weapons | Custom Rooms


Amazon beauty presents Vanity Diaries. Episode 5 – Radhika Apte - Her Moods, Her Make-up and Her Movies


also see

Messenger Rooms

How to create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp mobile app, desktop app or web

Aug 07, 2020
How to create Messenger Rooms via WhatsApp mobile app, desktop app or web
WhatsApp may soon allow users to mute unnecessary group chat notifications forever

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon allow users to mute unnecessary group chat notifications forever

Jul 31, 2020
Microsoft Teams introduces new plan that will allow meetings with 20,000 participants

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams introduces new plan that will allow meetings with 20,000 participants

Aug 04, 2020
PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 update gets Erangel 2.0 map: Here is all you need to know

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile Beta 1.0 update gets Erangel 2.0 map: Here is all you need to know

Aug 07, 2020
Marvel's Avengers beta impressions: Existential crisis mars eminently fun yet deeply chaotic game

Marvel's Avengers

Marvel's Avengers beta impressions: Existential crisis mars eminently fun yet deeply chaotic game

Aug 10, 2020
WhatsApp for Android is expected to get the advanced search mode soon

WhatsApp

WhatsApp for Android is expected to get the advanced search mode soon

Aug 07, 2020

science

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Healthcare

India's health budget needs a boost to brace for impacts of future climate disasters

Aug 13, 2020
Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Airborne Transmission

Infectious coronavirus particles found in hospital air add to mounting evidence of airborne transmission

Aug 12, 2020
China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Tianwen-1 Image

China's Tianwen-1 mission captures unique image of the Earth and moon on its way to Mars

Aug 07, 2020
After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Beirut Explosions

After deadly explosion in Beirut, ammonium nitrate fertiliser under regulatory scrutiny again

Aug 07, 2020