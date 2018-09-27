Telecom service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction and their resolutions should be based on the latest technological solutions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on 26 September.

He said this while presiding over the 29th meeting of 'Pragati' — the ICT-based, multi-modal platform for Pro-Active Governance and Timely Implementation.

"The Prime Minister said that resolution of issues related to the telecom sector should be based on latest technological solutions. He emphasized that service providers must provide a high level of consumer satisfaction," a statement from the PMO quoted Modi as saying.

The Prime Minister reviewed the progress in the resolution of grievances related to the telecommunications sector.

"... the Prime Minister reviewed the progress of eight important infrastructure projects in the railway, urban development, road, power and coal sectors.

"These projects are spread over several states including Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal," read the statement.

Reviewing the Pradhan Mantri Khanij Kshetra Kalyan Yojana, Modi noted that "significant resources are now available to several mineral bearing districts" and directed the officials to utilise the funds in a way that they bring "ease of living" to the people of these districts.