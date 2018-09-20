Thursday, September 20, 2018 Back to
  1. Technology News
  2. News-Analysis

Indo-Asian News Service 20 September, 2018 20:12 IST

Telecom has revived to become among the fastest growing sectors, says PM Modi

The telecom sector had received a jolt after the revelation of the alleged 2G scam in the year 2010.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the country's telecom sector has revived from its period of "darkness" and is among the fastest growing sectors in the country.

Speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony of the India International Convention and Expo Centre here, he remarked that with the sector currently witnessing growth, India is moving towards 5G network infrastructure.

"The country's telecom sector has come out of the darkness that prevailed 5-6 years ago," the Prime Minister said, adding that it is currently among the fastest growing sectors in the country.

The telecom sector had received a jolt after the revelation of the alleged 2G scam in the year 2010, and the 122 licenses issued in 2008 were subsequently cancelled.

Further, the established players in the market received another big hit with the entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 in the 4G segment with significantly low tariffs.

Describing the current market scenario, Modi said that voice calls now are almost free and the 1 GB of 4G data is available at Rs 19-20, as compared to the previous range of Rs 250-300.

"So, the common man has received the power of Internet and the industry now has new opportunities for business."

(Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd)

tags


At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars


Top Stories

latest videos

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji

6 Alternatives To Apple's Memoji
How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones

How to remove ads from Settings app, Mi Browser, Mi Music, and Mi File Manager on Xiaomi phones
A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease

A game designer's thoughts on Gaming Disorder being declared a disease
Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!

Apple iOS 12 Update: Memojis are here!
How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12

How to use the new Measure app on iOS 12
Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP

Tech2's PUBG MOBILE Stream: NEW SANHOK MAP
Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards

Apple iPhone XR, XS and XS Max launched at Rs 76,900 onwards
First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399

First Look at Apple Watch Series 4 Launched at $399
Poco F1 budget flagship phone review

Poco F1 budget flagship phone review
India's Drone Policy Explained

India's Drone Policy Explained

also see

NewsTracker

Reliance Jio dominates telecom sector, adds 10 times more subscribers than rest of the players in July

Sep 19, 2018

Reliance Jio

Reliance Jio will use Hughes satellite to provide 4G services in rural areas

Sep 12, 2018

TRAI

TRAI slaps fine on Vodafone, Jio, Airtel for not meeting service quality norms

Sep 09, 2018

Jio

Reliance Jio leads 4G download speed while Idea tops upload speed in August 2018

Sep 14, 2018

JioPhone 2

JioPhone 2 to go on flash sale today at 12 pm: Here’s all you need to know

Sep 06, 2018

NewsTracker

Parajumper Shital Mahajan skydives from 13,000 feet holding placard wishing Narendra Modi on his 68th birthday

Sep 18, 2018

science

3D Motion

This AI algorithm can create 3D-printed 'motion sculptures' from 2D videos

Sep 20, 2018

Space research

NASA launches a website to show all the ways its research impacts everyday life

Sep 20, 2018

Gut Flora

First bacteria to colonize our gut affects how we fights chronic disease as adults

Sep 20, 2018

Genetics

DNA tests of confiscated tusks leads researchers to ivory trade cartels in Africa

Sep 20, 2018