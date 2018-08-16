Thursday, August 16, 2018 Back to
Telecom Commission to discuss TRAI spectrum allocation proposal on 31 Aug: Report

The latest recommendations of TRAI on spectrum auction plan worth Rs 4.9 trillion may not come.

The Telecom Commission, apex decision-making body at the telecom department, is likely to meet on 31 August to discuss TRAI’s recommendation on spectrum allocation, according to official sources.

“The next Telecom Commission meeting is proposed for 31 August,” an official source told PTI without disclosing agenda of the meeting.

Sun rises over the telecommunication towers in New Delhi December 22, 2007. Indian telecoms firm Videsh Sanchar Nigam Ltd. said on December 19 it would build a telecommunications cable connecting India with Europe for $250 million in partnership with two firms. REUTERS/B Mathur (INDIA) - GM1DWWFQSAAA

Another Department of Telecom (DoT) source said though agenda has not been frozen for the meeting it is likely to take up some of the recommendation made by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India regarding spectrum allocation.

The source, however, said the latest recommendations of TRAI on spectrum auction plan worth Rs 4.9 trillion may not come.

Last month, keeping aside observation of the Supreme Court order in 2G case that spectrum should be allocated through an auction, TRAI recommended allotment of radiowaves without bidding route for Public Mobile Radio Trunking Service (PMRTS). Unlike cellular services, PMRTS are operated for two-way communication within a small distance of around 30 kilometer-range by police, security agencies, construction companies etc. The recommendations were made after the telecom department requested the TRAI to suggest an appropriate method of spectrum allocation for PMRTS.

The Supreme Court order in 2012, which canceled 122 telecom permits that were assigned spectrum administratively for 2G service, said that the spectrum should be assigned transparently through auction.

The DoT in July 2017 had sought regulator’s views on method that should be used for spectrum allocation for PMRTS.

